If at first you don't succeed, try again. After Texas Tech second baseman Hudson White was caught attempt stealing home in the bottom of the third inning, freshman right fielder Gage Harrelson completed the task in the bottom of the sixth, perfectly timing his attempt as Iowa reliever Zach Voelker and catcher Cade Moss went through the motions.
The run proved decisive, as it gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the game en route to a series-clinching 8-3 victory over the No. 23 Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Harrelson had been anticipating the gutsy play since Friday.
"He said yesterday 'I can get it on the catcher' and today he did it 100 percent on his own, just playing baseball. He saw something, he saw he could get 90 feet ... pretty cool play," Tadlock said.
The stolen plate was Harrelson's second of the inning, as the right fielder also stole second during the same sequence. The Georgia native was active at the plate as well, nabbing his second straight multi-hit game and 10th of the season with a 2-4 outing.
"We knew coming in, with Gage, if we can get him to campus he's got a chance to be really special," Tadlock said. "Above average runner, bat-to-ball skills are really good, and (he's) really dynamic ... he's gonna be fun to watch."
Freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez gave the Red Raiders some breathing room with a two-out, two-run triple the following inning. Lopez started the game at second base before replacing fellow freshman Will Burns after one inning in the field.
The Hawkeyes made it interesting with two runs in the top of the eighth inning; center fielder Kyle Huckstorf led off the inning with a solo home run off Beckel, and second baseman Sam Hojnar cut Iowa's deficit to one with a two-out RBI infield single.
The Red Raiders essentially shut the door in the bottom half, tagging Voelker for four runs, inckluding a pair of solo home runs. Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash kicked off the scoring with a 487-foot solo home run, while freshman catcher Dylan Maxcey followed two batters later with a solo shot of his own, which marked his first career long ball.
Senior left fielder Nolen Hester made it a 8-3 ballgame with a two-out, two-run double that reached the wall in right-center field. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish surrendered one run in his two innings out of the bullpen, but he pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save of the season.
After combined 22 runs crossed the plate on Friday, both offenses were stifled early by strong starting pitching. Iowa right-hander Brody Brecht shut out the Red Raiders for the first four innings as his fastball reached triple digits on the speedometer early in his outing.
Brecht allowed the game-tying run to score in the bottom of the fifth inning and was tagged with the go-ahead run the following inning on Harrelson's stolen plate. The junior threw a season-high 106 pitches in the loss.
Tech leadoff man Nolen Hester described his experience batting against Brecht, who Tadlock called a "big league arm."
"It's really tough, that slider was really sharp too. He's a really good pitcher, it was one of the harder at-bats I've ever had," Hester said. "Going in there, having him throwing primary sliders, which is weird when he's got 100 (miles per hour) in his back pocket, is always something very difficult and is something you have to be locked in every pitch."
Sophomore lefty Mason Molina started for the Red Raiders and followed his career-high 11-strikeout outing against Michigan with seven against the Hawkeyes. Molina's lone blemish came in the top of the fourth inning, when Iowa outfielder Sam Peterson laced a two-out RBI double into left field, though the run would be scored as unearned.
The West Coast product dropped his ERA to 1.78 after five shutout innings against the Hawkeyes, though he remained humble following his Saturday afternoon performance.
"I haven't felt the best the last couple days from some allergy stuff, but I was kind of just trying to battle with what I had," Molina said. "Stuff wasn't maybe as sharp as it was, but I just kind of went out there and tried to do what I could."
The Red Raiders will go for their third series sweep of the season Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. Tadlock said sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson will start in the finale.
