Texas Tech men's basketball hit the century mark for the second straight game Wednesday, defeating Houston Christian University 111-67 at United Supermarkets Arena. Seniors De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor led the way with 22 points apiece against the Huskies.
The scoring output surpassed the Red Raiders' previous season-high of 100, which they achieved against Jackson State last Saturday, according to Tech Athletics.
Though he did not start the game, Texas Tech big man Daniel Batcho saw action for the first time since Dec. 7, when he injured his ankle against Nicholls State. After being substituted in the contest with 17:58 left in the first half, the sophomore totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds during his 21 minutes of play.
Freshman forward Robert Jennings got the scoring going with a midrange jumper and Tech cruised the rest of the way, opening up to a 49-28 halftime lead. Senior guard De'Vion Harmon paced the Red Raiders' offensive effort in the first half, posting 13 points on 4-6 shooting to go along with five assists.
Harmon finished with a season-high 22 points on 8-10 shooting, tying him with super senior forward Kevin Obanor for the team-high.
A fast break layup from freshman guard Lamar Washington less than five minutes into the game extended Tech's lead to 11, and the Huskies were unable to cut their deficit to single digits for the rest of the afternoon.
The Red Raiders shot a season-high 63 percent from the field against the Huskies. Additionally, Tech also dished out a season-high 27 assists, led by Harmon's nine.
The Red Raiders sit at 9-2 heading into the holidays, and will return to the USA Dec. 27 for their final non-conference game against South Carolina State.
