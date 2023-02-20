Following a career-high 25-point performance in Texas Tech’s win over No. 6 Texas and a 13-point outing in a win over West Virginia, senior De’Vion Harmon earned Big 12 Player of the Week.
This season, Harmon has averaged 13.7 points to go along with a team-leading 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Over the past five games, Harmon has averaged 19.4 points, accumulating a streak that marked him as Tech’s first Big 12 player of the Week this season.
The award marks Harmon’s second time receiving the honor, previously earning the accolade during his time at Oklahoma in which he split the nomination with Baylor’s Davion Mitchell.
Tech will look ahead to a road trip against the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, marking Harmon’s first return to his former stomping grounds since transferring to Tech.
