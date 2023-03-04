The spotlight will be on Kevin Obanor Saturday evening inside United Supermarkets Arena. The super-senior is the lone Red Raider with zero eligibility remaining following the 2022-23 season, and thus, will be the only player recognized before Texas Tech men’s basketball’s regular season finale against Oklahoma State.
“I don’t have enough time here to say all the great things about him, but he’s just been a tremendous leader, he’s a great person, strong faith and he has been the glue that kept our team together through all this adversity,” Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Certainly hope that we’ll have a lot of fans there and a lot of students to celebrate his last game. It’ll be a great time for him, it’ll be sad for me because this is a guy that I’ll hate to say goodbye to.”
Obanor described his mentality going into senior night, emphasizing his desire to prolong the season as much as possible.
“I’ve kind of been playing out the scenario. I know, most definitely, we’ll come out with the dub, because I’m not losing my senior night,” Obanor said. “Just embracing day-by-day, I don’t want to stop playing these guys and I know they don’t want to stop playing with me, so just having that energy.”
A Houston native, Obanor spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before transferring to Tech as a redshirt-senior. He broke down his decision to change the course of his college career and become a Red Raider.
“It was a pretty big decision, I had everybody hitting me up and I had my handler taking care of that whole process too,” Obanor said. “I just felt like it was right to be at West Texas. You know, it’s gonna be pretty sad once it’s all said and done, because the people here are just phenomenal, just a lot of great people. I know that one’s gonna really sting for sure.”
Obanor was a core component to Tech’s Sweet Sixteen run in 2022, posting double-doubles in all three of the Red Raiders’ tournament games. One of three players, and the only starter, to return for a second season under head coach Mark Adams, Obanor’s super-senior season hasn’t gone as swimmingly.
Tech dropped its first nine conference games and sit second-to-last in the Big 12 standings at 5-12. Despite the team not living up to its No. 25 preseason ranking, Obanor, who has started in all 30 games this season, said he has no regrets about returning to Lubbock for his final year of eligibility.
“I’m happy I made the decision, I know a couple people asked me ‘Do you regret coming back? You’re losing, and your (draft) stock’ … . But I mean, I can’t regret (anything) that I do in life because everything happens for a reason,” Obanor said. “This has tested me to be a great leader and to put myself in a position to shine.”
“Because everybody’s all good when things go their way, but when things don't go their way, you see their true character … of course there were times when I said ‘God why?’ but I know He’s doing something up there, so I’m just thankful to be a part of this,” Obanor said.
Obanor said it’s his faith that has allowed him to reach the heights he’s achieved. The stretch forward has totaled 2,118 points and 1,080 rebounds during his storied career, one of three active players to record at least 2,000 points and 1,000 boards.
Even with a plethora of accomplishments under his belt, Obanor’s focus remains on this team and this season. The Red Raiders have a little over a week to prove to the NCAA selection committee that they deserve a spot in the “Big Dance,” which Obanor said is more than possible.
“I just try to build (the team’s) spirit up and tell them ‘It’s March. This is where players become players,” Obanor said. “Anything is possible. Just take it one game at a time, but it starts in practice and just that energy and our mindset. We have to believe that we can do something … if we all believe we can do something special, God will honor that and the rest will be history.”
