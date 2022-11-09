For those who are new to being basketball fans, there is jargon that everyone may not understand. Here is a guide to all the terms:
Alley-oop: When a player catches a pass midair to dunk or go for a lay-up
Dime: Refers to an impressive assist; an action by offense.
Double-double: When a player has double digits in two of the following statistical categories: points scored, assists or rebounds.
Triple-double: Follows the same concept as the double-double but double digits in all three categories
Box-out: When the defense backs up against the offense to get a rebound.
Fast Break: A player steals/receives possession of the ball and beats defense to the opposite end of the court. This permits a shot to be made with minimal defense present.
Jump Ball: The referee throws the ball in the air between two opposing team players for either of them to tip the ball to their side; it occurs at the beginning of game and when a referee calls it.
Screen: When a player stands still to block the defense, creating separation between the defense and offense.
And-one: When offense makes a shot and is fouled in the act of shooting.
Pick-and-roll: A common play where the offense screens the defense, later runs to the basket and waits for a pass from teammate to score.
Air-ball: A missed shot that fails to hit rim or basket.
Brick: An exceptionally bad missed shot.
