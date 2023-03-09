Despite a 27-point, 10 rebound performance from senior guard Bre’Amber Scott, No. 8 Texas Tech women's basketball fell to No. 9 Kansas State, 79-69, at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. The loss eliminated the Lady Raiders from the Big 12 Tournament, as head coach Krista Gerlich has yet to win a conference tournament game in Lubbock.
The first quarter was a slow start for the Lady Raiders, but their solid defense and offense kept them in front of Kansas State. Tech caused five turnovers and hauled in 11 first-quarter rebounds, as the Lady Raiders led 11-8 after 10 minutes of play.
The teams fought for the lead throughout the second quarter, as the trio of freshman Bailey Maupin, sophomore Rhyle McKinney and Scott combined for 23 of Tech’s 26 points in the first half.
A first-team All Big 12 guard, Scott made two of her five three-pointers in the first half, though Kansas State led by one going into halftime.
The Wildcats built on their lead early in the third quarter, as the Lady Raiders suffered through a 3:08 scoring drought. Kansas State’s pace proved too much for the Lady Raiders, as the Wildcats recorded 12 steals and 22 fastbreak points.
Scott and senior Bryn Gerlich ended the drought with five straight points, but Kansas State led 50-42 with one quarter to play. The Lady Raiders had little answer for Kansas State’s backcourt of Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell. Gregory led the way with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, while the sophomore Sundell followed suit with 19 points and 9 boards.
A highly-contested final quarter featured a clutch Bre’Amber Scott three that brought Tech within two points with 4:52 left. Scott also surpassed 1,000 points with the bucket.
The rest of the team couldn’t replicate Scott’s performance, going nearly three minutes without scoring as Kansas State extended its lead to eight points. Scott answered with her fifth three to bring it within five, but Kansas State caused two turnovers and made their free throws to pull away with a 79-69 win and advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to a final record of 18-14.
