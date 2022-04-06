The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team was swept by Grand Canyon University after losing the series finale 8-7 on Wednesday, April 6. The Red Raiders’ comeback attempt fell a run short despite scoring five runs in the final frame off two different GCU pitchers.
Junior first baseman Ty Coleman got the Red Raiders on the board first with an RBI single. Coleman got the start at first base in place of junior Cole Stilwell, who served a one-game suspension after getting ejected in the ninth inning of the series opener.
After GCU tied the game in the second, senior shortstop Kurt Wilson reclaimed the lead for Tech with a sacrifice fly that scored sophomore second baseman Jace Jung. The Red Raiders would not score until the ninth inning as the Antelopes racked up 15 strikeouts in game two, the second most by a Tech opponent this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine made his second start of the season for Tech after he threw four innings of one-run ball in Tech’s 19-1 win over SFA on March 29. Devine’s outing was over after 40 pitches, as the Antelopes rattled off three runs in his three innings of work to make it a 3-2 game heading into the fourth.
Senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark relieved Devine to start the bottom of the fourth, only to see the GCU lead extended to three with a two-run home run off the bat of catcher Sy Snedeker. Snedeker finished his afternoon 3-4 with three RBIs and a double away from the cycle after entering the game with three extra-base hits on the season, according to GCU Athletics.
Tech used five pitchers throughout the game, including sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Molina, who made his first relief appearance of the season. Molina was Tech’s only pitcher to not surrender an earned run in his lone inning of work.
After the Antelopes plated two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to stretch their lead to six, the Red Raiders stormed back into the game with a five-run ninth inning. Freshman catcher Trevor Conley scored on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and Coleman plated two with a double a batter later to cut the deficit to three. Wilson and freshman right fielder Owen Washburn cut the lead to one with a pair of sacrifice RBIs for the first two outs of the frame, bringing senior third baseman Parker Kelly to the plate as the tying run.
Kelly proceeded to drill a base hit off the wall in left field, only to be thrown out by Grand Canyon left fielder Elijah Buries as he tried to extend it to a double to end the game 8-7.
The loss marked Tech’s first three-game losing streak of the season, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders finish their road trip 2-3 and return home for a Big 12 series against Kansas State starting April 8.
