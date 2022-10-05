The stereotypical formula for successful teams at the collegiate level often starts with a group of seniors who lead the team into battle. The older core who experienced the most typically make the biggest impact on the team.
Occasionally, however, the formula changes. Though this season's Texas Tech soccer squad is not without veteran leadership, the gameday cast has seen several freshmen frequent the starting lineups on a regular basis.
With 10 freshmen on the roster, the expectation has been set on the impact these players are anticipated to make. Senior defender Hannah Anderson discussed how the freshman have begun to leave their mark and commended their performance so far this season.
“They’ve been great, they’ve adapted really well … We’re really proud of how they’ve developed and kind of meshed into the team,” Anderson, a captain on the team, said. “They’re great girls, and I’m so glad they’re making an impact.”
Leading the way for the class is defender Kylie Bahr, who has stepped into a key role starting every game this season, according to Tech Athletics. Bahr has been a focal point of the Tech defense that has only allowed 10 goals through 13 games in the 2022 campaign.
Head coach Tom Stone said Bahr’s play on the field has been long awaited and talked about how she has continued to work on her game.
“(Kylie) just was a great talent coming in … And the opportunity to play outside back right from the get go was existent here. We told her that for two years,” Stone said. “We gave each of (the freshmen) certain things like ‘If you don’t work on this, that’s going to haunt you when you get to college’. Kylie knew, for example, her heading had to get better, and she’s won the most air challenges on our team … she’s just made sure whatever we pointed out, she worked on it.”
Earlier this season and in the midst of the team’s offensive drought where it had gone three matches without scoring a goal, it was forward Peyton Parsons who stepped in to end the dry spell with her first goal against Houston.
After Parsons was able to snap the scoreless streak, Stone detailed the emotions surrounding her goal.
“When Peyton scored it was a massive relief for everyone,” Stone said. “And to have a freshman do it, that’s kind of cool. Her celebration probably needs some work. But it was just enthusiasm right? It was excitement, elation.”
Parsons, a native of Denver, Colo., has been a regular starter among the Tech rotation and trails only Bahr in starts by a freshman this season with eight.
Entering the season however, Parsons was unsure of her role and how she would fit into Stone’s scheme.
“Coming in? I mean, there’s so many amazing players on the team and I didn’t know if I was gonna be starting out wide or attacking mid,” Parsons said following the win against Houston.
Another notable first year face for the Red Raiders this season has been defender Molly Skurcenski. Skurcenski has seen her minutes rise as the season has progressed, even starting the previous two matches for Tech against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Skurcenski got her moment to shine when she scored her first collegiate goal in the conference opener against West Virginia. For her, this season has been about learning her role in the squad.
“We’ve really been following the leadership from our captains Hannah (Anderson) and Charlotte (Teeter) … getting to know all the girls better,” Skurcenski said. “We’re all just best friends, so now it’s just kind of learning to play with each other, we just want to make an impact for the team.”
Now heading into the second half stretch of Big 12 play, Tom Stone has placed a growing amount of confidence in this freshman class.
“We had four freshmen on the field out of 10 field players when we beat Oklahoma,” Stone said in regard to the team’s 2-0 victory over the Sooners. “They’ve progressed to that point where the trust level is high. They’ve learned the college game, they’ve adjusted to the college game.”
