Less than 24 hours after pounding 16 hits in the series opener against Oklahoma, No. 21 Texas Tech baseball erupted again in game two en route to a series-clinching 9-5 win Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma. The Red Raiders tagged Oklahoma starter Braxton Douthit for a season-high eight runs in the victory.
Douthit tossed two stress-free innings before Tech's lineup lit him up for five runs in the third inning and three in the fourth. He exited after four innings of work, tying a season-low for the right-hander.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Red Raiders tied the game in the third on Kevin Bazzell's bases-loaded single, which scored two runs after the ball rolled under the glove of Sooners left fielder Rocco Garza-Gongora. Junior second baseman followed with a two-run single and freshman Dylan Maxcey added some two-out offense with an RBI single through the right side.
Bazzell notched his 18th multi-hit game of the season with an RBI double the following inning, and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash made it eight unanswered Tech runs with a two-run home run over the right field wall.
The home run was Kash's third of the series and his Big 12-leading 16th of the season. The lefty slugger added an RBI single in the sixth, increasing his conference-leading total to 59 RBIs.
Bazzell led the Red Raiders with his second career four-hit game, while senior right fielder Zac Vooletich added his first three-hit performance of the season to aid Tech's 13-hit effort.
Sophomore Trendan Parish earned his fourth start of the season in game two, and kept the Sooners in check before they posted three runs in the fourth inning. He saw his ERA jump to 5.09 after surrendering four earned runs in his four innings of work.
After burning through four relievers in the series opener, Tech only needed two to clinch the series as junior lefty Ryan Free turned in his longest performance of the season. In five innings out of the bullpen, Free retired all 15 batters he faced, including a season-high nine via the strikeout.
42 of Free's season-high 66 pitches were strikes and his ERA dipped to 2.67 after the performance.
The Red Raiders will go for their first conference series sweep Sunday at 2 p.m. Starting pitcher is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.