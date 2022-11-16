Texas Tech women’s basketball closed out its home stretch of the Preseason WNIT and grabbed an 86-85 win over Colorado in overtime Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Wednesday’s game marked the return to the court for Tech senior guard Bre’Amber Scott. Scott tallied 14 points in her return from a season-ending foot injury last season.
Following the game, Tech head coach Krista Gerlich touched on the importance of getting Scott back on the floor.
“(Bre’Amber) came out firing for sure and that was definitely a key to the win,” Gerlich said. “ … I just loved how aggressive she was and she set the tone and it looked like she’s very appreciative to get back on the court again.”
Scott was one of three Lady Raiders to finish the game in double-figures. Junior guard Rhyle McKinney led the way for Tech with 22 points, and freshman guard Bailey Maupin followed with 20.
Both McKinney and Maupin have finished with double-digit points in each of Tech’s first three games, according to Tech Athletics.
Maupin spoke about her adjustment to the college level and how she has settled into the team’s culture.
“Coming in I never really felt uncomfortable because of the work that we put in over the summer,” Maupin said. “And being surrounded by great teammates who tell me if I’m doing something wrong, tell me where to go, people who are here for me … the transition hasn’t been bad at all.”
The Buffaloes came out of the tunnel blazing, shooting an efficient 11-15 from the field in the first quarter of play, which included two three-point baskets.
The Lady Raiders found comfort in the free-throw line through the first twenty minutes of action, and finished the half 18-20 from the charity stripe.
Colorado stretched the lead to double-digits and led by as much as 15. Eight unanswered points from Tech drew the margin within single-digits by halftime of the contest.
An eight-point third quarter from Maupin gave the Lady Raiders the advantage 47-45, their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
Tech’s good fortune from the charity stripe continued throughout the contest and the Lady Raiders finished a blistering 36-41 from the free throw line. The 36 free throw line points tied a team record set against Houston in the 2010 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Gerlich discussed her team’s success at the stripe and commended her player’s preparation going into Wednesday’s game.
“I really enjoyed watching that and to be honest, I never even worried about it when they went to the line today,” Gerlich said. “It was just a zone that we were in, meaning that they were so focused … . It was fun to see them relax and stay focused, be mentally tough and be good shooters.”
The overtime period saw several lead changes and the game came down to the last Colorado possession. Two missed potential go-ahead shot attempts from the Buffaloes gave Tech the edge in the contest.
Up next for the Lady Raiders is a trip to the Bayou where the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette will await Sunday Nov. 21. Tip-off for Tech’s final bout in the Preseason WNIT is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.