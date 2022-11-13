Texas Tech football defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 43-28, Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was a balanced rushing attack for the Red Raiders, with four different players recording a touchdown on the ground, including quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough.
Tech head coach Joey McGuire praised the performances of all three running backs, specifically freshman Cam'Ron Valdez, who finished with 66 yards on 11 carries.
"We felt like we could run the football, we felt like we could formation them and certain things and make different guys tackle," McGuire said. "I think you're seeing a healthy Cam'Ron Valdez really helps us offense, gives us another weapon and different kind of running back."
It was all offense to start the game, with a combined 345 yards and 24 points produced in the first quarter alone. Tech scored on each of its first four drives of the game, including three touchdowns.
With redshirt freshman Behren Morton out, senior quarterback Tyler Shough returned to the starting role for the first time since Tech's season opener, finishing his first drive against the Jayhawks 4-4 with 57 total yards. The only other quarterback active on the depth chart, sophomore Donovan Smith, capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown rush.
Shough found the end zone himself the following quarter with a one-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Mason Tharp, though that would be Tech's last touchdown until the fourth quarter.
Shough assessed his return to Cody Campbell Field postgame.
"I felt great ... this whole week (I) started to feel like myself again mentally and physically," Shough said. "It was really good to put everything together, go out there with my guys and just have fun."
The Red Raiders found themselves with a 24-7 advantage halfway through the second quarter, but 14 unanswered points by the Jayhawks quickly cut the lead to three. Tech managed to salvage the half with a 51-yard field goal from senior kicker Trey Wolff, which was set up by an interception by linebacker Kosi Eldridge.
Wolff's kick tied his career-long and pushed him to 2-2 on 50+ yard kicks, according to Tech Athletics.
The score would remain 27-21 for the entirety of the third quarter, as Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila missed his second field goal of the night to end the Jayhawks' first drive of the second half.
The team's traded touchdowns to begin the final quarter, but the Red Raiders scored the final 10 points of the game to take control.
The game was effectively put out of reach when Kansas quarterback Jason Bean fumbled late in the quarter, leading to a recovery by defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings that he returned eight yards to the Kansas eight-yard line. Junior running back Tahj Brooks finished the job three plays later with a five-yard touchdown run, becoming the fourth and final Red Raider to score on the ground.
Tech won the turnover battle for the third time this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The game also saw the departure of star Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. McGuire said the team will know more about Wilson's injury tomorrow or later in the week.
"Hopefully he's okay, and if he's not that's gonna be really tough for us and that kid, he's everything you want in a football player," McGuire said.
The Red Raiders will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Ames, Iowa next week for a date against what Shough calls the "best defense in the conference."
"We welcome the challenge," Shough said regarding the Cyclones. "We want to step up the plate, especially going in their place, and get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.