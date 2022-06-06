Plenette Pierson will return to the Texas Tech women’s basketball team as an assistant coach, Tech Athletics announced Monday morning.
The Tech Hall of Famer graduated in 2003 and then went on to make history in the WNBA. Pierson is a three-time WNBA Champion and also named as the 2007 WNA Woman of the Year.
Pierson played for WBNA teams such as Detroit/Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty, The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx until her retirement in 2017.
During her years as a Red Raider, she has a 102-30 overall record, according to a Tech Athletics news release. With 1,602 points in her Tech career, Pierson is the sixth leading scorer in Lady Raider history.
