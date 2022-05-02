The Cleveland Browns announced Monday afternoon the signing of former Texas Tech men’s basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva.
Santos-Silva will enter his rookie season in 2022, following a two-year basketball career at Texas Tech (2022-22). In his final season as a Red Raider, Santos-Silva ended the season averaging 14.7 minutes per game, 4.7 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game in 37 games played, according to Tech Athletics. He accumulated 175 points, 29 blocks and 151 rebounds and earned All-Big 12 Honorable mention, following the 2022 season.
Prior to his two-year stint at Tech, the Taunton, Massachusetts native spent the first three years of his career at VCU (2017-20). In his five-year colligate basketball career, Santos-Silva scored 1,224 points, 957 rebounds and 61 blocked shots, according to Browns Athletics.
Former teammates like Kevin McCullar Jr., who recently declared for the NBA draft, Mylik Wilson and Clarence Nadolny have all congratulated him through social media. Not to mention, former Tech football player Erik Ezukanma, who was recently drafted in the fourth round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, has also shown praise.
Santos Silva joins nine other former basketball players to make the switch to the NFL following their collegiate careers, according to Tech Athletics. Paved by Antonio Gates, Santos Silva joins a list of names featuring players like Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and former Big 12 players, Mark Vital and Rico Gathers whom both played for Baylor.
