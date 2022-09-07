Current Texas Rangers minor league player and former Texas Tech infielder Josh Jung will be called up to the major leagues in the coming days, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic and other reports.
Drafted by the Rangers number eight overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, Jung was set to make his debut in the majors in the spring before suffering a torn labrum.
Having been drafted eighth overall, Jung is considered one of the highest rated baseball prospects to ever suit up for the Red Raiders. Jung was also considered one of the 50 best current prospects by CBS Sports.
During his time at Tech, Jung made a name for himself with his hitting and base prowess. A member of the Red Raiders from 2017-2019, Jung hit a career batting average of .348 to go along with 260 career hits, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung was a key component of the 2018 and 2019 Tech baseball squads that reached the NCAA Men’s College World Series.
In his three seasons played in Lubbock, Jung solidified his name among some of the best that ever played for the Red Raiders. Jung holds a spot in many career records, where he ranks fourth all time in total bases (431), fifth in both career RBIs (181) and career runs (189), among many others.
Jung also was named an All-American 15 times throughout his collegiate career by various media outlets. In addition to the 15 All-American awards, Jung was named Big 12 Player of the Decade by D1 Baseball.
Jung will make his long-awaited major league debut on Friday, Sept. 9, when the Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington
