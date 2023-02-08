Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game and the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes and Zech McPhearson will be added to the ever-growing list of Red Raiders who have played in the Super Bowl.
While Texas Tech has seen many former athletes appear in the big game over the past 14 years, the connection between Tech and the Super Bowl dates back to the first iteration of the game.
Two Tech alumni appeared in the first Super Bowl, as Donny Anderson played for the Green Bay Packers while E.J. Holub played for the Chiefs. During the game, Anderson knocked out Chiefs defensive back Fred Williamson with an accidental knee to the head, taking part in one of the first memorable Super Bowl moments.
Anderson continued his Super Bowl run the following season, appearing in the second round of the eventual football spectacle, this time scoring a touchdown en route to his second Super Bowl championship. Anderson also tacked on six punts for 248 yards.
Red Raiders made appearances in the next two Super Bowls, first with Bake Turner of the New York Jets, whose victory in Super Bowl III led to the eventual NFL-AFL merger. The following season, EJ Holub would get his redemption with a Chiefs Super Bowl victory, marking four straight years that a Red Raider won the Bowl.
During the 1980’s former Techsans made another stretch of appearances through the likes of Curtis Jordan with the Washington Redskins in 1983, Ted Watts with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984 and Maury Buford with the Chicago Bears in 1985. All three won the Super Bowl, granting three more championships to Red Raiders.
In 1988, then Washington Redskins’ running back and former Red Raider Timmy Smith set the Super Bowl rushing record with 204 yards, a record that stands today. The Redskin won in convincing fashion to the tune of a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Continuing with Tech Super Bowl records, Lin Elliot tied the most extra points made during the big game with seven for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993. Dallas routed the Buffalo Bills by a score of 52-17.
Anthony Lynn became the second Red Raider to win back-to-back Super Bowls after Donny Anderson, winning Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with the Denver Broncos.
Tech wouldn’t see another Super Bowl representative for another seven years, with the drought ending thanks to Dylan Gandy and the Indianapolis Colts.
In 13 of the past 14 Super Bowls Red Raiders have made appearances, including a 12-year streak from 2009-2021 where alumni went an even 6-6 over the stretch. Notable players during this period include Graham Harrell as a backup for the Packers; Wes Welker who made appearances with both the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos; Michael Crabtree who appeared with the 49ers; Danny Amendola, who had multiple appearances with the Patriots; and most recently, Zech McPhearson with the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes II, who is preparing for his third appearance in four years with the Chiefs.
Following his victory over the 49ers, Mahomes became the first Red Raider to earn the accolade of Super Bowl LIV MVP.
Over the course of Super Bowl history, 18 different Red Raiders have earned the right to call themselves Super Bowl champion, with some claiming multiple titles. Whether McPhearson increases that list to 19 or Mahomes adds to his growing legacy, a Red Raider will once again hoist the Lombardi trophy Sunday.
