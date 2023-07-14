The Air Raiders, a basketball team comprised of former Red Raider athletes, will make an appearance in the United Supermarkets Arena July 19 to compete in The Basketball Tournament where the winner takes home a million-dollar cash prize.
The upcoming tournament is only the second time the Air Raiders have participated in the event and the first time the tournament has had games hosted in Lubbock. The opportunity of having games back in Lubbock gives members of the Air Raiders an opportunity to once again play in front of familiar faces.
Gino Saucedo, an assistant coach for the Air Raiders and a former undergraduate assistant for Tech's men’s basketball team, expressed his thoughts regarding what this tournament means for some of the players.
“They're super excited, a lot of them haven't been back since they've left, for some of them it's been 8-10 years since they've been back,” Saucedo said. "They're excited to see what Lubbock has grown into and the fanbase because it wasn't always like that back in the day.”
Saucedo also spoke on what a deep run in this tournament could mean for Tech itself.
“I think it takes Texas Tech to the next level, there's a lot of excitement around the basketball program. It’s grown so much and for us to put a team together full of Texas Tech alumni and go all the way to the championship … that'd be unreal,“ Saucedo said.
The Air Raiders will head into the tournament with a roster from different eras consisting of the following players:
John Roberson (2007-2011)
Jordan Tolbert (2011-2014)
Toddrick Gotcher (2011-2016)
Dejan Kravić (2012-2014)
Zach Smith (2014-2018)
Parker Hicks (2017-2019)
Davide Moretti (2017-2020)
Matt Mooney (2018-2019)
Tariq Owens (2018-2019)
Kyler Edwards (2018-2021)
Davion Warren (2021-2022)
The tournament is single-elimination and has a 64-team playing field, where the teams will be divided into eight regions. These eight regions will be in eight different cities. The Lubbock region contains the following teams:
Air Raiders (Texas Tech Alumni)
Purple Hearts
The Enchantment (New Mexico Alumni)
Austin's Own (Texas Alumni)
HBCUnited
In The Lab
Bleed Green (North Texas Alumni)
Rise & Grind
Tickets to the event can be found on The Basketball Tournament website.
The winner of the Lubbock regional bracket will advance to the quarterfinals stage of the tournament, taking on the winner of the Louisville region July 31.
