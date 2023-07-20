Tariq Owens returns to the United Supermarkets Arena this summer to assist the Air Raiders, a Texas Tech alumni basketball team, in a bid to win the Lubbock Regional and advance further into The Basketball Tournament.
In a postgame conference following the Air Raiders’ victory over Purple Hearts, Owens elaborated on the connection he still has with fellow members of the 2019 Final Four team.
“We still have that same connection you know, we're all family. You know our ‘Final Four’ group chat we still text in there, give updates on each other… the connection and brotherhood never left," Owens said.
In his second year playing for the Air Raiders, Owens posted a box score of 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his debut performance of the 2023 TBT campaign.
In his sole season at Tech, Owens contributed heavily to the Red Raiders’ run to the universities’ first ever appearance in the Final Four and the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Basketball Game.
Owens’ impact on the court came primarily on the defensive side of the ball, evidenced by the fact that he earned a spot on the Big 12 Conference All-Defensive team in his first and only season at Tech.
The Odenton, Maryland native blocked 92 shots in the 2018-19 season, which set a new single-season record at Tech for blocked shots in a season.
Owens averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest during his tenure in Lubbock.
