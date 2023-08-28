A season removed from posting a top-25 offense in the country, the Texas Tech football offense will look a little different this year as they seek to improve upon the foundations they laid last season.
In his first season as the offensive coordinator for Tech, Zach Kittley helped guide the Red Raiders to a passing offense that finished 14th in total passing yards, despite rotating between three different quarterbacks.
One of those quarterbacks was Donovan Smith, the team leader in passing yards, completion percentage and passer rating. Smith is no longer on the team however, as he transferred to the University of Houston last December.
Quarterback duties now fall upon the shoulders of super senior Tyler Shough, who will head into the season as the starter with sophomore Behren Morton, who started four games last season as the second string.
Head football coach Joey McGuire assessed the quarterback room after the first day of fall camp.
“You've got two quarterbacks (Shough and Morton) that are really special, got great arm talent,” McGuire said. “I really do feel they'll both play on Sundays, so it's fun to coach guys like that.”
In addition to having a healthy Shough, who had missed 17 games due to injuries the last two seasons, the Red Raiders aerial attack will also be buoyed by the receiving core, which returns its five leading receivers from a season ago and nine players overall who reached over 100 receiving yards.
The transfer portal also saw the addition of talented receiver Drae McCray from Austin Peay. During his time with the Governors, McCray reeled in 129 passes for 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in only two seasons, leaving the school as its all-time leader in receiving yards per game (85.8).
In the backfield, Tech will no longer utilize the services of SaRodorick Thompson, who departed for the NFL as Tech’s third all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns and the eighth all-time leader in career rushing yards.
As a result, the Red Raiders will primarily look to senior Tahj Brooks, last year’s leading rusher, along with sophomore speedster Cam’Ron Valdez for ball-carrying duties.
The offensive line will also look different this year, as a host of players will shuffle around the line of scrimmage.
Last season's starting left guard Weston Wright chose to forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, leaving a void at the position.
The spot will be filled by super senior Cole Spencer who missed all of last season with an injury. In a media availability early August, McGuire said that he felt Spencer was the team's best lineman last year before his injury.
The tackle positions will swap this year, with last year’s left tackle Caleb Rodgers moving to the right and last year’s right tackle Monroe Mills moving to the left.
The center position will also change as last year’s starter at the position, Dennis Wilburn, will move over to his more natural spot at right guard with Western Kentucky transfer Rusty Staats, a Rimington Trophy preseason watchlist candidate, manning the middle.
After last year’s injury-riddled up front, Kittley has high hopes for the O-line unit.
“If we keep these five healthy, just the continuity, all that experience that they have had,” Kittley said. “I think it’s gonna just pay dividends for us up front.”
