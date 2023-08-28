After losing several of its key figures from last season, the defense for Texas Tech football must find a way to replace the lost production to build upon their best season in a decade.
The most noticeable change in Tech’s defense heading into the coming year is the absence of Tyree Wilson. Selected seventh overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson departed the school as its highest ever NFL draft pick.
To help compensate for the loss of Wilson and his presence on the edge, the Red Raiders will turn to several players in a by-committee approach including outside linebackers Myles Cole and Syracuse transfer Steve Linton.
When speaking at media day, Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said that he expects Cole to be an impact player this year. He also spoke at length about Linton and how he has acclimated to the defensive system so far.
“Steve coming in you know, we saw the tape from last year, very dynamic, explosive player,” DeRuyter said. “He has all the skill set of what we're looking for in a boundary edge player.”
Tech’s defense also has some holes to fill in the middle of its linebacking core as Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge wrapped up their Red Raider careers last season. The pair of inside linebackers were the team’s two leading tacklers a season ago.
To fill the void, Tech will look to experienced players like Jesiah Pierre, Jacob Rodriguez and Tyrique Matthews. DeRuyter also said he’ll look at younger options like Ben Roberts, Ty Kana and Wesley Smith, who DeRuyter had high praise for.
“He’s (Smith) like the most pound-for-pound strongest, fastest guy on our team and a really smart player,” DeRuyter said. “Just a lunch pail guy that goes to work and just wants to go play football.”
As for the middle of the defensive line, Tech boasts much experience up front in their super seniors Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr.
Hutchings, who was placed on the Nagurski and Outland Trophy preseason watchlist, was one of six Red Raiders last season to start and play all 13 games along with Bradford Jr.
Despite the two studs up front, the Red Raiders will rotate extensively according to DeRuyter, who stressed the importance of keeping that unit fresh, while adding that fall camp will be important in determining who may receive some minutes at defensive tackle this season.
In the secondary, there will be an emphasis on limiting the amount of explosive plays given up through the air according to DeRuyter.
“It’s getting our guys to understand how to communicate, who needs to be the lead communicator and drilling them enough. … What we've got to do is eliminate the uncontested catches. That’s what we had way too many of last year,” DeRuyter said.
Tech will also be without the services of one of its most impactful defenders from last season as Marquis Waters, an All-Big 12 honorable mention last year, has left for the NFL.
Waters played a very important role in DeRuyter’s defensive scheme as the ‘star’ safety, a hybrid between safety and linebacker. To help aid the loss of Waters, Tech again took to the transfer portal, reeling in transfers C.J. Baskerville, Bralyn Lux and A.J. McCarty.
Head coach Joey McGuire spoke about Baskerville specifically and the importance of bringing in the North Richland native from a tactical point of view.
“You start looking ahead at some really talented receiving corps that are gonna play, that gives us just another guy that can play coverage for coach DeRuyter,” McGuire said.
Tech’s secondary will also see the return of three super seniors in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams, all of whom appeared in at least 12 games last season.
