The Texas Tech softball team powered 27 runs across its Saturday doubleheader, scoring 13 unanswered in a 13-5 win over Manhattan before walloping New Mexico, 14-5, in the night cap at Rocky Johnson Field. Both games ended in five innings, as the Red Raiders have run ruled their first four games of the Texas Tech Invitational.
Tech head coach Craig Snider kept it simple when asked about his team's red-hot start to the weekend.
"Foot on the gas, don't let up," Snider said. "We're gonna keep scoring ... until the last out, we're gonna keep the pressure on that defense and so that's important for us moving forward. It's a confidence booster, right? The more you hit the more you hit."
The Red Raiders erupted for 13 runs against Manhattan after falling behind 5-0 after the top of the second inning. Fifth-year designated player Makinzy Herzog kicked off the comeback effort in the bottom, launching a 1-0 change up over the right-center field wall for a grand slam.
"We just keep talking about you can get back into the game with one swing," Herzog said. "I had been getting change ups throughout the day, so I figured I would be getting one right there and I did. She elevated a little bit so I got a hold of it."
Freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff tied the game with a solo shot later in the inning, and the Red Raiders poured it on with two runs in the third and six runs in the fourth, capped off by junior infielder Arriana Villa's grand slam, her fifth long ball of the season.
Northwestern State transfer Sage Hoover shut down any chance of a Jasper comeback with 3.2 scoreless innings, as the sophomore struck out seven of the 12 batters she faced.
"(Hoover) was great today, I mean, she came in down by five and just shut the door," Snider said. "That's what Sage has done all year ... she's nails. You put her in a pressure situation, she thrives in that."
Hoover was credited with the win, improving to 9-0 on the season, as the Red Raiders earned a 13-5 victory.
Herzog started in the circle against the Lobos, though she struggled through her three innings and left with Tech trailing 3-1. The Texas A&M transfer surrendered three earned runs off four hits in her fourth start of the season.
Snider said Herzog is still getting adjusted to the pitching circle after missing the entire fall.
"The fall is very important to put hay in the barn," Snider said. "Continue getting her out there, letting her start to feel comfortable. I think we're starting to see her a little bit better each time she gets out here, which is good ... she's gonna be just fine."
Herzog helped her own cause with a 3-3 day at the plate, as she reached base on all four plate appearances. Two of her hits came in the third inning alone, as the Red Raiders exploded with a 12-run frame off nine total hits.
The inning gave Tech all the cushion it needed as Snider's team walked away with its fourth straight run rule induced victory, 14-5.
With an 19-7 record in tow, the Red Raiders close the Texas Tech Invitational Sunday with a rematch against New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.