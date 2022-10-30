Texas Tech football lost its first home game of the season Saturday night, falling to Baylor 45-17 at a sold out Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders were previously 4-0 in Lubbock under first-year head coach Joey McGuire.
McGuire expressed his disappointment in how Tech performed in front of its home crowd.
“We had an incredible crowd in a night game here in Lubbock and I didn’t do a good job of getting these guys ready to play better in front of our crowd,” McGuire said. “It was a great atmosphere and we missed the moment to be better.”
Riding high after back-to-back 500-yard outings, Tech’s offense was disrupted all night by the Baylor defense. The Red Raiders were intercepted five times, including three off starting quarterback Behren Morton, and held to a season-low 308 yards of total offense, according to Tech Athletics.
McGuire praised the Bears’ pass defense after the loss.
“Honestly I’ve gotta give credit to Baylor and their game plan,” McGuire said. “I thought they did a good job of pressuring whenever they needed to pressure, thought they did a good job of dropping seventh and eighth (defenders) whenever they needed to.”
The result was a season-high five turnovers for the Red Raiders, who had turned the ball over once over their last two games. McGuire said the turnover discrepancy was the most frustrating aspect of Tech’s loss.
“There’s no way you win football games with two or three turnovers, much less five,” McGuire said. “It’s easy to point fingers after a game like this and blame, so we’ve got to figure out what we did wrong and get better.”
As McGuire promised in his game week presser, all three Tech quarterbacks led drives at some point in Saturday’s contest. Redshirt freshman Behren Morton started the game, but struggled against an onslaught of pressure from a Baylor front that recorded six total sacks.
Morton finished 11-33 with three interceptions against the Bears, matching his season total entering the game, according to Tech Athletics. Despite the rough performance, McGuire said he isn’t concerned about his young quarterback’s ability to bounce back.
“It could be human nature, but at the end of the day, we’re gonna put this thing to bed tomorrow and get ready to play next week,” McGuire said. “If it does linger, then he won’t be ready to go against TCU.”
Sophomore Donovan Smith didn’t fare much better in his playing time, finishing 0-2 with an interception. Tech’s week one starter Tyler Shough saw action late in the fourth quarter, only to have his first play since Sept. 3 result in a pick-six from Baylor cornerback AJ McCarty.
Tech’s defense had little answer for Baylor’s run game, with 16 of its 26 first downs coming on the ground. True freshman Richard Reese accumulated 148 yards on 36 rushes for the Bears to go along with three touchdowns.
Tech senior linebacker Kosi Eldridge described what makes the Baylor ground attack such a game changer.
“They run a lot of different run schemes, so when one’s not working they go to the next,” Eldridge said. “When they have a lot of those in their bag, it’s sometimes hard to adjust and fit to the different runs they may have.”
The Red Raiders now look ahead to matchup against the 7-0 TCU Horned Frogs next Saturday in Fort Worth.
Junior running back Tahj Brooks described the path to regrouping as a team simply.
“We’re gonna take these 24 hours and take it deep in, look ourselves in the mirror and see what things we can change, what things we can get better at,” Brooks said. “Then come to practice Monday and Tuesday ready to work.
