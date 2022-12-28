Texas Tech football capped off its 2022 season with a trophy, defeating Ole Miss 32-13 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The win solidified the Red Raiders' first back-to-back bowl victories since 2012-13.
"I've been doing this 29 years I've had some special moments in my career but tonight was really special to finish off this with these guys," Tech's first-year head Joey McGuire said postgame. "It's hard whenever you get a new coach come in and do things so different, you get a new staff that comes in and you do things so different ... for them to accept us the way they did and just play the way they do every single game, how hard they play, it shows that they believe in what we're doing, but more than anything, they love each other and they believe in each other."
Senior quarterback Tyler Shough was named the bowl's most valuable player after accounting for 353 of Tech's 484 total yards of offense and three of its five touchdowns in the win.
"I'm just really happy we won as a team, that's kind of the most fun I've had out there," Shough said after the win. "The defense were playing off of each other and just seeing all the emotion in all my teammates eyes and just kind of embrace that moment together."
The Red Raiders' defense controlled much of the first half, with Ole Miss' only points coming on an eight-yard touchdown rush by Rebels' running back Quinshon Judkins midway through the first quarter. Judkins, the SEC's leading rusher coming into the game, was limited to under 100 yards for just the fifth time this season.
The story of the first half hour was turnovers. Ole Miss committed three of them, two interceptions (recorded by Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Marquis Waters, respectively) and a lost fumble from quarterback Jaxson Dart, which Tech turned into 13 points.
The Red Raiders added two more takeaways in the fourth quarter to eclipse their season-high for forced turnovers in a game. Tech senior defensive back Tyler Owens was responsible for both turnovers, forcing a fumble on Ole Miss wideout Dayton Wade to stifle the Rebels' first drive of the quarter, and sealing the win for Tech with an interception in Ole Miss' end zone.
"We knew coming into this game that Ole Miss had some great backs," senior defensive back Adrian Frye said. "We knew we needed to be on our P's and Q's on the run game and forced them to try to throw the ball on us ... that was pretty much the game plan."
Tech took full advantage of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's aggressive offensive approach, as the Rebels finished the first half 1-5 on fourth down conversions. Notably, Ole Miss sent out punter Fraser Masin once in its eight first-half drives, which subsequently resulted in a failed fake punt that gave Tech the ball deep in in UM territory.
Shough rebounded from an interception on his first drive to record three first-half touchdowns: two on the ground and one through the air to freshman wideout Jerand Bradley for a 12-yard touchdown reception that gave the Red Raiders a game-high 19-point lead late in the second quarter.
The Rebels responded early in the second half, forcing a punt on Tech's opening drive and cutting their deficit to 13 with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dart to wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
That would be it offensively for Ole Miss until midway through the fourth quarter, when Dart found the end zone using his legs to cut into the Texas Tech lead, which had ballooned to over 20 points by then.
Tech's offensive efficiency stalled in the third quarter, as they went scoreless in the period, which featured a lost fumble from Shough and a missed 42-yard field from senior kicker Trey Wolff.
The Red Raiders responded for 17 points in the final quarter: a one-yard touchdown rush from senior running back SaRodorick Thompson, a successful 26-yard field goal from Wolff and, oddly enough, an onside kick returned for a touchdown by sophomore wide receiver Loic Fouonji.
12 of Ole Miss' 15 points came in the final quarter, but the damage was done. Ole Miss falls to a 9-5 final record, while Tech posts its first eight-win season (8-5) since 2013, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior running back Tahj Brooks (14 rushes, 90 yards) gave a glimpse into the future of the program after the win.
"This is not the end, this is not the finish for us," Brooks said. "Next year, we're gonna have bigger goals and bigger things that we need to accomplish ... we've been in big games an we've played in big games, so as (with) the incoming recruits and just working to get to the next level."
