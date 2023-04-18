Tuesday was "Bark in the Park" night at Rip Griffin Park, but it was Ty Coleman who stole the show. The senior designated hitter entered the midweek series opener against Grand Canyon with one home run on the season and left with three, as his third career multi-homer game led No. 16 Texas Tech to a 6-1 win over the Antelopes.
Batting second in the Tech lineup, the five-foot-nine-inch Coleman got going immediately against Grand Canyon starter Carter Young, following left fielder Nolen Hester's leadoff walk with a two-run homer over the left-center field wall. The blast was Coleman's second of the season and first since March 18 against Oklahoma State.
The Midland native popped out in the second inning before going deep once again in the fifth, this time a solo shot off lefty reliever Connor Markl that gave the Red Raiders a 5-0 lead.
The 2-4 showing against the Antelopes followed a 2-13 series against Oklahoma last weekend.
"He had a good night tonight. I mean, even Sunday, he didn't have a whole lot to show for his at-bats, but he hit the the ball hard," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "As long as he's moving on the right pitch and hitting it hard, that's a good sign."
Coleman's performance arguably overshadowed Gavin Kash's 17th home run of the season and a career-high six innings from freshman starter Taber Fast. Kash followed Coleman's two-run blast with one of his own, taking Young's 2-1 pitch 433 feet to give the sophomore RBIs No. 60 and 61 on the season; Kash's home run and RBI marks lead the Big 12.
Fast turned in his longest performance of his career against the Antelopes, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out a career-high four batsmen; his lone blemish came with Brandon Beckel on the mound, as the right-handed reliever allowed an inherited run to score on Zack Gregory's RBI double.
The start served as a bounce-back outing for the Washington native, who had lasted a combined 5.2 innings over his previous two starts.
"I feel like it was more of a confidence thing with me," Fast said. "Going into this game, I feel like I had more confidence. It was more of a mentality thing as well, knowing that I can go out and compete against these guys at this level and just trust in my pitches."
Gregory's eight-inning knock scored the only Grand Canyon run, as Fast, Beckel and sophomore right-hander Kyle Robinson limited the Antelopes to five hits, tying their season low.
"They scored a bunch of runs over there in Abliene," Tadlock said of the Antelopes, who produced 34 runs in three games against Abilene Christian over the weekend. "Thought all those (pitchers) executed pitches. Obviously to shorten the game with Beckel and Robinson is always nice, and Tabor allowed us to do that by giving us six innings."
The two teams return to Dan Law Field Wednesday to wrap up their midweek series. First pitch is set for noon.
