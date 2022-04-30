Former Texas Tech wide receiver Ezukanma was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, joining a wide receiver room in South Beach that features a three-time first-team All-Pro player in Tyreek Hill and Miami’s 2021 season team MVP in Jaylen Waddle.
Both Hill and Waddle have recorded 40-yard dash times below 4.4 seconds, while Ezukanma turned in a 4.53 time at Tech’s 2022 Pro Day after declining to participate in the event at the NFL Draft Combine, according to Tech Athletics.
However, Ezukanma brings some much-needed size to Miami, as he stands at 6-foot-2 while Hill and Waddle are both 5-foot-10, according to the NFL website.
In 2021, Ezukanma became the first Tech player to lead the team in receiving yards in three consecutive seasons since Wayne Walker from 1985-86, according to Tech Athletics. He ended his collegiate career with 15 touchdowns over 35 games and 2,165 yards with 138 catches.
Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving yards despite missing two of 13 games this season. A large portion of his production came from the first game of the season, catching seven passes for 179 yards in a comeback win over the University of Houston, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite not recording a snap in the back field in his first two seasons, Ezukanma rushed 10 times in 2021 for 138 total yards.
Miami made one selection in the draft prior to Ezukanma’s selection, taking Georgia linebacker Channing Tindal in the third round.
As of 1:22 p.m. on Saturday, Miami has yet to make another selection and there have not been any Red Raiders selected in the draft beside Ezukanma.
