Rocky Johnson Field was the location of a historic night for Texas Tech softball Friday evening. Sophomore outfielder Demi Elder, who was filling in for fifth-year outfielder Peyton Blythe, hammered Tech’s 67th home run of the season, shattering the program single-season home run record.
The homer propelled Tech to its first ranked conference win of the season with a 10-8 victory over the No. 18 Baylor Bears.
“Honestly, I had no idea I was in that position at all,” Elder said. “I wouldn't have been in that position if it wasn't for Ellie Bailey for putting me in that position.”
The win came off the heels of a sweep at the hands of No. 1 Oklahoma last weekend, where the Red Raiders were unable to score a single run in the three game series.
Neither team was able to get on the board early despite Tech putting together three hits in the first two innings. The Red Raiders gained heavy momentum in the third inning as senior infielder Alanna Barraza hammered the team’s 65th home run of the season with a three-run homer that scored the first runs of the game.
Baylor matched almost immediately in the following inning with a solo home run struck by first baseman Shaylon Gavon, her eighth of the season.
The Bears scored on a throwing error in the fifth inning which prompted a pitching change for the first time in the contest, as junior right-handed pitcher Olivia Rains took over pitching duties for the Red Raiders.
Junior infielder Arriana Villa put Tech back into the scoring column in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single up the middle.
Tech brought in fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz in the following inning after the Bears loaded up the bases. After Fritz was put in, Baylor went on a scoring rampage, scoring six runs that was powered by a two-run homer from shortstop Amber Toven.
The Red Raiders matched, also scoring six runs in the bottom of the frame, most notably with the record-breaking homer by Elder.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on the team’s late-game comeback.
“I mean they stuck to the game plan and they battled and battled and battled and I can't say enough about the fight and the fortitude of the team tonight,” Snider said. “I'm really proud of that.”
Elder continued her late game heroics with a diving catch in the final inning to propel Tech to a historic 10-8 win over Baylor which also serves as their first conference win against a ranked opponent of the season.
Snider also touched on his team’s historic ability to hit the ball.
“I think people realize now that this team can swing it,” Snider said. “They've done a great job all year and hats off to Demi for bringing a new pitcher and the first pitch she sends it over the wall so that’s special. So proud of the ballclub.”
Tech will be back at it tomorrow afternoon for its second game of the series at 2 p.m.
