Texas Tech fifth-year volleyball player Caitlin Dugan has begun her last dance with the Red Raiders. After losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament her junior season, Dugan has one final opportunity to etch her name in the history books.
Tech’s most recent attempt for a title in 2021 fell short as Dugan and the Red Raiders were defeated by Florida Gulf Coast University in a heart-breaking fifth set.
“That team was truly special,” Dugan said. “... Our goal is to always make the tournament, and that season I never felt like that was not going to be a realistic goal. I feel that same feeling this season.”
This year Dugan has accumulated over 100 kills in less than 40 sets, putting her on pace to break her own single-season kill record of 269, assisting in the team's push for a championship.
Dugan, a Gilbert, AZ. native, was head volleyball coach Tony Graystone’s lone out-of-state recruit in 2019. Dugan garnered the attention of Tech following back-to-back 500-plus kill seasons at Campo Verde High School.
In the fall of 2019, Dugan donned the red and black for the first time in a matchup against Virginia Commonwealth University. Her performance was the beginning of a dominating rookie campaign.
Just a few weeks following her debut, Dugan was recognized for her 16-kill performance against Kansas and named Big 12 Rookie Of The Week.
“I was really excited, of course, it always feels nice to be acknowledged by the Big 12. Like the conference as a whole, that’s pretty huge,” Dugan said. “My freshman year it was just so fun. It was before I really got to know the college level of the game. I was just out there doing my thing the best I could, learning the most I can.”
At the end of Dugan’s freshman season, she ranked second on the team in kills, points and total attempts. Only trailing behind senior Emily Will, Dugan quickly established a name for herself as a starter in Graystone’s lineup.
Building off the momentum of year one, Dugan continued to apply the pressure, netting her highest kill per set (k/s) ratio in her collegiate career. Amidst the complications of COVID, Dugan remained in good form, earning her an All-Big 12 Second Team recognition.
“Having that first season, it really boosted my confidence even more going into the next four years,” Dugan said. “... Just the fact that Tony G (Graystone) has trusted me the entire time I’ve been here is a pretty cool feeling.”
After recording a career year in k/s, Dugan’s junior season attacking numbers took a partial backseat as her defense took flight. In 105 sets Dugan recorded 70 total blocks, the best of her career.
Dugan’s emergence as a strong defensive presence alongside her consistent ability to be a vertical attacking threat provided the momentum Tech needed to make a playoff push. After a 20-year playoff drought, Dugan and the Red Raiders made their return to the NCAA Tournament.
While the result wasn’t what they aimed for, losing in five sets to FGCU, the experience of being a part of that playoff team resonated with Dugan.
With heads held high and hope holding strong, Dugan and the Red Raiders began their off-season with plans of returning to the tournament. No one on the team could have predicted that Dugan’s season was about to be tainted before it even started.
“I sprained my ankle pretty bad, last day of two-a-days. Literally the last practice, our second practice of the day. It was just a lot worse than I thought it was going to be,” Dugan said. “... I just never really felt like myself after that for a long time.”
Dugan’s recovery time differed from the traditional expectation. She attended rehab daily and followed every direction the trainers gave her, but the injury continued to bother her. Dugan said even through preseason she felt her jump wasn’t the same.
After missing the first eight games of the 2022 season, Dugan made her return to the court against Rice University. She only played for one set in their 3-2 loss, but her appearance back with the team was a meaningful moment.
“Watching my team be so successful was awesome, but I wanted to be a part of that success,” Dugan said. “... It felt good to be out there with my team again, I missed them a lot.”
Throughout the rest of the season, Dugan’s appearances remained sporadic as her ankle was re-injured time and again. The team, which started 8-1, ended its season 16-13 just short of the tournament with Dugan playing in only 33 sets over the whole year.
Now in her fifth and final season, Dugan has the opportunity to cement her name in volleyball history and guide this young team to their second NCAA tournament in 20 years.
“The emotions have been a little bit higher than they normally have, but it's also a really exciting and freeing feeling,” Dugan said. “To be honest, I feel the game has slowed down so much for me since I've gotten here. And this year, I really feel like I see every part of the game in slow motion as it's happening. And just knowing that it's my last year, I kind of just have to do my best I can every game and try to like, as cliche as it sounds, go out with no regrets.”
