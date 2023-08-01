Texas Tech starting defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings has been named to the preseason watchlist for the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophies for the 2023 season. Hutchings joins a list of nine other players in all of college football to accomplish the feat.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, voted on by members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), is an annual award given to the best defensive player in college football.
The Outland Trophy, also voted on by members of the FWAA, is awarded annually to the player believed to be the best interior lineman in college football, whether it is the offensive or defensive side of the game.
The Forney native is fresh off a season where he recorded a career-high number of tackles with 50 last season.
The sixth-year super senior has recorded a total of 149 career tackles and 7.5 sacks along the way in 46 career starts.
Hutchings was one of four Red Raiders to play all 13 games last season, while also being the schools highest graded Pro Football Focus performer with a 84.5 overall grade, ranking him ninth among power five interior defensive lineman and third in the Big 12.
The Nagurski Award will be announced December 4th. The Outland Trophy recipient will be named December 7th.
Both awards will be presented as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards live on ESPN starting December 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.