The Texas Tech football team kicked off the Joey McGuire era at Cody Campbell Field at Jones AT&T Stadium with its annual Spring Game on April 23. The game gave Tech fans a glimpse into the 2022 roster, which was split up into two teams for the scrimmage: the Matadors and the Red Raiders.
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Tech offense this offseason was its crowded quarterback room, which currently features senior Tyler Shough, sophomore Donavan Smith and redshirt-freshman Behren Morton. Shough and Smith both started for the Red Raiders last season, while Morton is the newcomer of the group after redshirting in 2021.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, head coach Joey McGuire said he has been pleased with the competition of all three players this spring and even hinted at two-quarterback offense in the fall.
“How lucky are we to have quarterbacks like that that feed off each other and respect each other,” McGuire said. “I’ll say it again, I think we have a really healthy quarterback room where we can go out and win games with each other.”
Shough was under center to start and proceeded to throw an interception on the second play of the game that senior cornerback Rayshad Williams returned for the game’s first touchdown. The interception was the first of two that Shough would throw in the contest, though he finished 11-16 in the air overall.
McGuire credited the turnover to Williams’ effort on the defensive side.
“You got two guys with one wanting the ball more than the other,” said McGuire. “Rayshad took that ball.”
The turnover was one of a combined four that the defenses forced in the game. Williams said the coaching staff, which includes newly hired defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, has emphasized a “take three” mindset this offseason, which he explained after the game.
“Just making sure we get three turnovers before the end of the game, if not more than three,” Williams.
A highlight of the Matadors’ offense came in the second quarter when Smith connected with sophomore wide receiver Nehemiah Martinez, who broke a pair of tackles for a 37-yard touchdown.
McGuire said he has been impressed with Martinez’s work in the offseason. He specified his physicality as an offseason improvement.
“He has changed his body," McGuire said. “You think about that touchdown. There were two guys that hit him, but whenever a guy’s that physical and he's done what he's done in the weight room, then you tend to bounce off tackles like that.”
Martinez, a Lubbock native, said it has been his dream to wear the scarlet and black.
“I knew I wanted to be a Red Raider,” Martinez said, who started out as a walk-on last season. “And then I got into high school, and that didn’t really work out for me. I’m here now, so I’m happy.”
The game concluded with the Matadors winning 24-6, and were rewarded with a post game meal provided by the national champion Texas Tech Meat Judging Team.
Following the game, McGuire said the next segment of the offseason will be just as crucial as the spring and will provide his players an opportunity to get even better.
“The guys have finals, so they’ll get about three weeks off and then in June and July we’re about to really grind,” McGuire said. “We have a whole other cycle that we can be a really, really strong football team and the stronger we get, the more physical we’ll be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.