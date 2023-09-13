Texas Tech Soccer freshman midfielder Sam Courtwright was selected on Wednesday as the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Week according to a Texas Tech Athletics news release.
Courtwright has already had a big impact on the team in her first eight starts of the season, recording two goals and five assists, contributing to the Red Raiders undefeated season thus far.
Her first goal came in the 76th minute of the home opener vs New Mexico to tie the game. Her second goal of the season was in the 56th minute against Arizona to also tie the match.
Additionally Courtwright recorded a four game assist streak over Tech’s home series, including two in a 6-1 victory over UNT.
Courtwright and the team will face their first Big 12 opponent, the University of Houston, 7 p.m. Thursday night at the John Walker Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.