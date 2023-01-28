Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford.
Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon. Senior Denim Rogers placed fourth in the men's heptathlon, including first place finishes in the men's 60 meter sprint and 60 meter hurdles portions of the event. Rogers' score of 5,848 netted him a new personal best in the heptathlon, according to Tech Athletics.
"We started off great with Denim Rogers, I think, securing a spot yesterday in the multi events for nationals," head track coach Wes Kittley said in a video from Tech Athletics. "That was just so important, (I'm) so happy for him, being about a six year senior now."
Kyle Garland, a junior from Georgia, claimed the second all time spot in collegiate history for the men's heptathlon with a score of 6,415.
In the women's 600 meter, Tech claimed second and third overall, with a time of 1:33.36 from Michaela Lewis and a time of 1:33.94 from sophomore Torrye Tyler. Tech also snagged first overall in the women's distance medley, as the team of Halena Rahmaan, Magi Harris, Emma Bock and Hannah Spears secured a time of 11:52.22.
During the women's 60 meter sprint, junior Rosemary Chukwuma once again broke the Tech program record she set two weeks ago at 7.11, running a 7.09. Chukwuma now owns nine of the top 10 times for Tech in the women's 60 meter, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Ryleigh Redding procured first place in the women's pole vault at 4.18 meters, tying her personal best. For the men's pole vault, fifth year Zach Bradford broke the previous school record he set one week ago, setting the new bar at 5.76 meters and reclaiming the top vault in the NCAA, according to Tech Athletics.
Distance runners brought home more first place awards for the Red Raiders, as junior Marco Vilca ran a personal best and top time in the men's 800 meter at 1:47.88. Meanwhile, Edward (EJ) Rush took the top spot in the men's mile at 4:05.5.
Kittley said that the meet was an all-around success against some of the best teams in the country.
"Rose(mary) ran fabulous last night (and) broke another school record, and today with the pole vault with Zach Bradford," Kittley said in a video from Tech Athletics. "Marco secured a great 800, and I really feel like those four or five things gave us more people who are gonna make the national meet."
With the Open and Multis wrapped up, Tech will look ahead to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Feb. 3. It will be the first time Tech has hit the road this season.
