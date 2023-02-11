Texas Tech track and field wrapped up the Jarvis Scott Open, a two-day competition that took place Friday and Saturday. Multiple Tech athletes set new personal bests and program records in front of a crowd filled with former Tech track athletes and coaches.
Starting on Friday, the day was highlighted by freshman Antione Andrews setting a program record in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.59 seconds. It was Andrews’ third meet in his career as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics.
“(Andrews) is a special runner and hurdler and we do have great expectations for him,” head track coach Wes Kittley said. “I thought he would go to the .60s first, we knew he was capable of running in the .60s … he’s been here about a month, four or five weeks, and (I) just couldn’t be more happier. I think he’s second or third ranked in the country right now.”
Continuing with results from the first day, both the women’s and men’s weight throw teams claimed top five placements. For the women's, senior Malin Smith finished third with a personal best distance of 18.75 meters and sophomore Field Gatlin finished fourth with a personal best distance of 18.32 meters. For the mens, senior Jacob Mechler finished first with a distance of 21.04 meters and junior Konnor Wood finished second with a distance of 19.29 meters.
Concluding the first day, senior Demisha Roswell finished first overall in the women’s 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.24 meters. Roswell competed in the 60-meter dash for the first time in three years last week, according to Tech Athletics.
The second day of competition started off with another program record broken for Tech, as junior Rosemary Chukwuma took first place and set the record in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 22.82 seconds. Chukwuma now owns the record for the fastest times in the women’s 60 meter and 200-meter dashes for Tech.
“I think (Chukwuma’s) capable of even more than that. She ran 22.82 and I believe she’ll run in the 22.70s at Big 12,” Kittley said. “She’s really really come on both in the 60 and the 200 so nothing surprises me with Rosemary.”
Tech’s duo of Smith and Gatlin found more success, this time in the women’s shot put on day two of competition. Gatlin finished first with a personal best distance of 16.15 meters and Smith finished third with a distance of 15.81 meters.
Fifth-year Zach Bradford, despite failing to hit 5.85 meters on the men’s pole vault and break the Tech record for the fourth week in a row, brought home first place at 5.75 meters. For the women’s pole vault sophomore Olivia Cade claimed second with a personal best vault of 4.01 meters.
Other notable results from day two include junior Sylvia Schulz and senior Lexye Price taking first and second place in the women’s 600-yard run, senior Adam Clayton getting first place in the men’s 200-meter dash and sophomore Oskar Edlund taking first in the men’s 600-yard run.
“I was really pleased yesterday, I have to admit Antione’s 7.59 in the hurdles was probably the highlight for me yesterday,” Kittley said. “Today we had some really good things (including) a new school record from Rosemary in the 200 which is probably the biggest thing … It was just a really good meet.”
Tech is expected to rest the majority of its athletes next weekend, as the Red Raiders prepare for the Big 12 Indoor Championships hosted at the Sports Performance Center on Feb. 24 and 25.
