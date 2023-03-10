Led by a career night from junior center fielder Dillon Carter, Texas Tech baseball blew out No. 23 Iowa, 17-5, Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Carter blasted three-run homers in the second and fifth innings, notching his first career multi-home run game and a career-high six RBIs in the process.
Both long balls went to the opposite field, which the Flower Mound native noted has been a crucial part of his approach at the plate.
"I mean that was definitely big, I feel like the past few ABs I've been trying to get the head out and do more damage than I needed to," Carter said. "Just getting back to the basics, that's where my true power is."
Carter's performance was part of an 14-run explosion for the Red Raiders, their eighth double-digit performance of the year. Four Red Raiders posted multi-hit nights in the win led by by redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell's three. Notably, freshman right fielder Gage Harrelson recorded his ninth multi-hit game with a 2-4 day at the plate.
Tech carried a 6-3 lead into the fifth inning, where the Red Raiders broke the game open with an eight-run frame. Freshman shortstop Will Burns kicked off the scoring with an RBI double, his first career extra-base hit; Burns later added his first career triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, as he finished 2-5 after entering the game with three total hits on the season.
"I mean, you're talking about a guy that's supposed to be in high school," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said of Burns. "He's kind of getting going, getting his timing. He's been making pretty good decisions on what pitches he's swings at, I think you're seeing his timing come into play."
Carter capped the inning with a two-out, three-run shot that sailed over the Iowa bullpen, as Tech cruised into the sixth inning with a 14-3 lead.
Junior Drew Woodcox added a two-run home run that measured 424 feet in the bottom of the seventh inning, while substitute left fielder Jeric Curtis scored a 17th run with an RBI groundout the following inning, his second career RBI.
Iowa's pitching staff surrendered a season-high 15 hits in the loss, as all four pitchers allowed at least three earned runs in their respective outings.
"It was good to see our offense pick up our pitchers because most of the time it's the pitchers picking us up ... it was cool today," Carter said.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton got the ball for his third start of the season, and his first since lasting a season-low 4.1 innings against Rice last Friday. Girton struggled with command during his three innings of work, walking a season-high five batters and hitting the 60-pitch threshold midway through the second inning.
Girton limited the damage for the most part, with his lone blemish coming on a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning, before exiting the game amidst a rough third inning. The junior issued a hit-by-pitch and a walk to start the frame, drawing fellow junior right-handed pitcher Josh Sanders out of the bullpen with runners on first and second with no outs.
Both runners would score on an error, leaving Girton with a final line of three runs (two earned) off three hits, while striking out two and walking a season-high five batters.
"Hopefully Brendan can look at tonight and learn from it," Tadlock said. "I don't know if he had great feel for any of (his pitches) ... I think it just wasn't a real crisp night for him."
@KeithBPatrick asked Brendan Girton (3.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 BB) what he can take away from his brief start Friday night:“Just to drop this one. I think if you dwell on it, you’re gonna have problems down the road. Thankfully our bats were really alive tonight (cont.)— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) March 11, 2023
Catcher Cade Moss put the Red Raiders in front with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning, but the Hawkeye offense sputtered for much of the night as Tech's lead grew. The only additional Iowa runs came off an error in the top of the fourth inning and a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch in the top of the seventh.
The win improved to the Red Raiders to 12-0 at "The Law", where they'll host the Hawkeyes for two more games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
