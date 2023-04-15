The Texas Tech track and field team traveled to Gainesville, Florida, to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational at the Percy Beard Track. Leading the charge for the Red Raiders was senior Caleb Dean and junior Sylvia Schulz, who both broke school records in the 400-meter hurdles.
Dean finished first in men’s 400m hurdles finishing with a time of 48.47 seconds. Dean first debuted in the event for Tech a few weeks ago at the Texas Relays competition. The time set a new school record and currently leads the world in the event.
Schulz also broke a school record for the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.04 seconds. Despite the historic time, Schulz placed 13th in the event in a tough competition field.
The men's pole vault athletes came to compete this weekend with the record breaking star, fifth year Zach Bradford finishing his event in first place with a height of 5.60 meters. Tech senior Warren Miller hit his personal best at 5.13 meters and finished not too far behind Bradford at fourth.
Tech sent their best for the men’s 100-meter dash with junior Terrence Jones finishing first (9.91 seconds) and graduate student Courtney Lindsey finishing second (10.04). For Jones, it was his outdoor season debut in the 100-meter dash.
Junior Serena Clark (23.38) secured her outdoor personal best in the women's 200-meter dash. Junior Le-Taija Jackson also grabbed her personal best in the event with a time of 23.82 second, although she placed 51st overall.
Tech will travel to Waco for the Michael Johnson Invitational next week.
