The Texas Tech track and field teams were in Austin Wednesday through Saturday for the 95th Texas Relays at Mike Myers A. Stadium in Austin.
The final day of the meet was spotlighted by fifth year Zach Bradford who broke the school record for pole vaulting with a height of 5.71 meters. Bradford edged the previous record set by Brandon Bray in 2019 (5.70).
Day one was comprised of decathlon competitions. Fifth year senior Joe Keys represented Tech in the event, setting personal bests in the 100-meter dash (10.98) and high jump (1.98m), while ultimately finishing with two top-five finishes.
In his outdoor season debut, senior Caleb Dean clinched a spot in the finals of the 400-meter hurdles with a 49.74 showing in Thursday’s preliminary rounds.
Senior Logan Fraley placed third in the pole vault event with a season best of 5.31 meters, while senior Ryleigh Redding placed fifth on the women’s side with a season-best height of four meters.
To end the second day, juniors Timothy Gregg and Paul Sherrill set personal bests in the men’s “B” section of the 1500-meter. Gregg finished in sixth place with a time of 3:50.13, while Sherill finished in ninth place clocking in at 3:50.93.
The third day highlighted junior sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma, the men’s DMR team and redshirt senior Malin Smith. Chukwuma made her outdoor season debut in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11:08, which placed her fourth all time in the Tech record books.
Junior Kirk Zuber, freshman Shaemar Uter, junior Marco Vilca and junior Edward Rush all competed in the distance medley relay, clocking in at 9:41.07. Uter’s stood out in outdoor debut with a first-place finish in the event.
Smith had a season best in the “B” section of the shot put event, throwing a mark of 16.02 meters. She finished third in the event, while junior Field Gatlin placed ninth with a mark of 15.29m.
Junior Terrence Jones, graduate student Courtney Lindsey and fifth-year senior Zach Bradford represented the Red Raiders on the last day with top-five finishes in their respective events. Jones placed first in the men’s 200-meter invitational (20.05) with Lindsey (20.11) not far behind in third.
Bradford and Stephan F. Austin’s Brandon Ellis battled and ended their day clearing 5.86 meters. Bradford ultimately finished second due to additional misses at the height.
Tech will head to the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona, to continue their outdoor season on April 7-8.
