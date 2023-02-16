Humans aren’t capable of flight, but there are athletes who can push the limits of scientific fact. One of these physics defying humans happens to reside at Texas Tech university, dawned with extravagant hair that could make Dennis Rodman jealous. With the rarity of rain in Lubbock, if you see a rainbow in the sky, odds are you’re just catching a glimpse of Zach Bradford’s exotic mane as he breaks another record.
Since transferring from the University of Kansas and becoming a Red Raider, fifth year student and Bloomington, Illinois native Zach Bradford has claimed national attention, and not just for his experimental hairstyles. Bradford broke Tech’s men’s pole vaulting record for three straight weeks, setting the feat at 5.72 meters during the Red Raider Open and raising it to 5.76 meters just a week later.
On Feb. 4 at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, he broke the 19-foot barrier for the first time in Tech history at 5.84 meters, which also holds as the current second highest pole vault in the NCAA this season.
Breaking records isn’t a new feeling for Bradford. As a freshman at the University of Kansas, Bradford broke a program pole vaulting record which had stood for 36 years.
“He is just an awesome athlete and one thing that great athletes do is they find a way to compete,” Kansas track coach Stanley Redwine said in an interview with KUsports. “The exciting part is that he didn’t think he would break the school record this year but he did it, so now we get to see where he goes from here.”
With the present now replicating the past for Bradford, he was awarded the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Week, becoming the third Red Raider to earn a Big 12 honor this season (Rosemary Chukwuma and Courtney Lindsey previously). Tech head track coach Wes Kittley said that it’s been fun to see Bradford perform this season.
“He had an off year last year when he was finishing up at Kansas, and it’s just so fun to see him come here and be happy and love this school and love this place,” Kittley said. “Coach Slagel is just doing a fabulous job with him. They’re really clicking as coach/athlete, and with his teammates. I think he’s just a happy guy that’s gotten his confidence back.”
Despite a record-breaking start to the season, Bradford has considered it as a rebound from what he stated was a bad year last season mentally.
“Ever since I’ve been here they’ve been super supportive, they know I had a bad year mentally and they’ve really brought me back up,” Bradford said. “It’s allowed me to compete at the heights that I’ve competed at and get new records here … doing it for Texas Tech with the ‘Double T’ on my chest means a lot to me.”
While Bradford has discovered a new confidence and motivation thanks to Tech teammates, the favor has traveled both ways. Senior women’s pole vaulter Ryleigh Redding said Bradford has taught both groups to have a good mentality going into each vault.
“I knew once Zach was coming in, or I think we all knew that he was a great pole vaulter and so I think there’s a lot to learn from him,” Redding said. “I think the guys see that too, and seeing them this past year I think he’s helped them also start performing better.”
It has taken just a handful of competitions for Bradford to cement himself within Tech’s history, now owning the top three spots for the men’s pole vault.
“It means everything. I noticed a little bit of history about this track program while getting to know the program,” Bradford said. “Knowing they won nationals and reflect great athletes, great pole vault teams, landing all-conferences and all-americans, getting to put my name in the history book of this team means a lot.”
Records make only part of the story for Bradford, who lets his personality and track influences represent themselves through his hair patterns. Kittley said he has no say on the designs Bradford goes with, who comes out with different colors every competition.
The distinguishable routine Bradford presents was inherited from a former University of Kansas pole vaulter, who also liked to present his hair in different colors and styles.
“I never actually vaulted with him. He was a professional vaulter and he graduated from KU I think two or three years before I went,” Bradford said. “But when I first started vaulting, I think I was 11 or 12 years old, he had held a camp that I went to, and on the last day of the camp I kind of dyed my hair … and matched him so it’s kind of been an inspiration for me.”
