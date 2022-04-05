Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has announced he is stepping away from the Big 12 Conference after 12 years in the position on Tuesday evening.
Bowlsby will leave the Big 12 after enduring several conference changes during the 2021 year.
University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas announced their dismissal from the conference last July and will officially leave the Big 12 after the 2024 season.
After the Sooners and Longhorns announcement, Bowlsby announced the addition of four new schools, The University of Houston, University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University and the University of Central Florida who will all be involved in the Big 12 by 2025.
Bowlsby was a former Athletics Director at Northern Iowa, Iowa and Stanford before he became the commissioner in 2012, according to Big 12 Sports.
According to the Big 12 press release, the search for a new commissioner will take place in the next coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.