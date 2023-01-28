Both Texas Tech tennis squads earned sports in the ITA Kickoff Regional Final on Saturday, with the men participating in the Fort Worth Regional and the women in the Norman Regional. For the Lady Raiders, their spot in the regional final marked their first since 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tech men’s tennis team pulled out a win against No. 5 Utah in a nail-biter at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
Starting with doubles matches, the Red Raiders earned their doubles point after wins from Reed Collier/Dimitrios Azoidis (7-5) and Olle Wallin/Tyler Stewart (6-4).
Sophomore Tyler Stewart gave Texas Tech a 2-0 lead over Utah at the start of the singles matches claiming a (6-3, 7-6) win over freshman Berk Bugarikj. However, it didn’t take long for Utah to get back into the match.
Two back-to-back singles matches were taken by Utah to bring the score to 2-2. Both senior Reed Collier (6-7, 3-6) and fifth year Dimitrios Azoidis (2-6, 5-7) fell in their respective matches.
Fifth year Franco Ribero won his match (6-3, 5-7, 6-4) against Patrik Trhac, but the Texas Tech lead was disrupted by the next match as Utah’s Geronimo Busleiman won (6-4 ,6-7, 6-2).
With the score tied 3-3 with one more match to play, the pressure was on for freshman Lorenzo Esquici. Losing his first, but winning his second set, it all came down to the final set which Esquici took 6-4.
The Lady Raiders were also in action today and defeated the University of Tulsa (4-2) at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Cameron Stepp won (6-3) and Olivia Peet/Cristina Tiglea won (6-4) opening up the Lady Raiders scoreboard in doubles matches.
Sophomore Christina Tiglea took the first win (6-2, 6-1) in singles matches. However, Tulsa won the next two matches to tie the match at two.
The pressure was on, but Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (7-6, 6-4) and Avelina Sayfetdinova (2-6, 7-5, 6-4) won to put the Lady Raiders up 4-2 on the University of Tulsa.
With the win, the Lady Raiders will be going to the Regional Final for the first time since 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
