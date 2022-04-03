Both Texas Tech tennis teams competed on Sunday afternoon, the women taking on Oklahoma at home and the men visiting the University of Texas in Austin.
The Lady Raiders suffered a 5-2 loss against the Sooners, closing out the weekend 0-2 with the loss against Oklahoma State on Friday night. This puts their record at 13-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
In the doubles portion, the Sooners won the doubles point after Sayfetdinova and Evans dropped their match 3-6, along with Skriabina and Tiglea who lost 1-6.
However, despite taking a doubles loss, Sayfetdinova won her singles match 6-4, 6-2 to put the Lady Raiders on the board. Peet followed with a win of her own, securing a score of 6-4, 6-1.
Head coach Todd Petty said these two took the team’s goals to heart today.
“It’s what we were talking about in the locker room, you’re gonna put yourself in a position to win on every court today,” Petty said. “It’s how we pick up and learn something about how emotionally and physically and competitively we handle our situations in those moments. Obviously those two took that to heart today and were able to play good tennis.”
These two wins put Tech up 2-1 until Tiglea dropped her match 2-6, 4-6 which tied the game. Skriabina followed with a 3-6 loss in the third set, along with Evans who fell 2-6 in her final set, giving the Sooner their fourth point.
Komac finished the match falling 6-4 in her third set after going into tiebreak in her first two sets.
Coach Petty said regardless of the outcome, the Lady Raiders played a great game.
“I thought it was a great match, extremely competitive with the number two team in the country, and we made them win three-sets to beat us,” Petty said. “We’ve got to get a little tougher and find a way to get more competitive, but I’m proud of this group for putting themselves in a position to win against that high caliber team, and that just shows the improvement they’re making.”
Meanwhile, the men took a 7-0 loss against the Longhorns of UT, making this the second loss of the weekend after falling to TCU in Fort Worth on Friday night.
UT won the doubles point after Valiev and Azoidis dropped their match 2-6, along with Collier and Wallin who fell 3-6.
The Longhorns went on to sweep Tech through the singles portion, with Azoidis being the exception as he won his second set 6-4.
In the end, the Red Raiders failed to win a match in the singles portion and finished scoreless. This put their record at 12-9 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play.
The Lady Raiders will take a 13-day break before their next matchup against TCU on April 16 in Fort Worth. As for the men, they will face Oklahoma at home on Friday, April 8.
