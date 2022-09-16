There is no louder sound at a Texas Tech football practice than the booming, husky voice of defensive line coach, Zarnell Fitch.
Fitch was tabbed to the position by Tech head coach Joey McGuire in December of 2021 after eight seasons at TCU, the last five as defensive line coach. Senior defensive tackle Tony Bradford Jr. recalled the moment he found out Fitch was joining the program.
“I was so excited the day that I found out that we hired him,” Bradford said. “I already knew who he was coming from TCU because of all the guys that he’s put in the NFL, and I’m like ‘this is perfect’, this is exactly who we need in our life to help us get to the next level that we’re trying to get to.”
Fitch was part of an entirely new positional coaching staff that came to Lubbock this offseason, and thus, has made it a priority to connect with every member of the line. Bradford shared the different ways that Fitch has used to further his relationships with his players.
“Just by inviting us over to his house a couple times, taking us out to dinner,” Bradford said. “Just trying to get that player-player relationship with each other and also with him and getting to know his family… it just brought us all together.”
While mentorship is a significant part of Fitch’s reputation, his players know that when the pads come on, it’s about competition. Fitch said keeping a competitive mentality among veteran players is even more important this season because of the experience Tech returns to the position.
“The first thing you want to do is you want to acknowledge that those guys played a lot of snaps, but you also want to let them know that it is competition,” Fitch said during preseason camp on Aug. 24. “I challenge (the upperclassmen) to be leaders, I challenge them to leave a legacy. With that legacy, it’s not playing but how they carry themselves on and off the field.”
Fitch’s influence has been put on display through Tech’s first two games of the season, notably by Philip Blidi, who exploded onto the season against Murray State on Sept. 3. Despite not starting the game, the junior totaled two sacks and three tackles-for-loss, both career-highs, according to Tech Athletics.
Following the career performance, Blidi said his success is the result of each component of the line doing its job, highlighting the camaraderie that has grown in the room.
“I wouldn’t be able to get those two sacks if we weren’t rushing as a whole,” Blidi said. “I firmly believe to get a sack, we’ve got to hunt as a pack.”
Blidi is coming off his most impactful season as a Red Raider after having limited snaps as a true freshman. As a sophomore, Blidi appeared in every game including a six-tackle performance against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Nov. 20, according to Tech Athletics.
During preseason camp, Fitch said he pushed Blidi to climb the depth chart throughout the offseason.
“(Blidi) is a guy that I challenge every day and I keep pushing him,” Fitch said. “He knows where it comes from, he knows I love him to death … he’s got a lot of things that I can't coach. I can’t coach how big, fast and strong he is so we gotta keep being consistent with our technique and I believe he can do it.”
The next test for Fitch and the line is an N.C. State team that returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
