Anyone who listens to Texas Tech starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell talk baseball, knows he uses the word compete frequently. He focuses on maintaining a competitive mindset regardless of the quality or importance of his starts.
After his second start of the season against Merrimack College on Feb. 27, which he finished with seven strikeouts while surrendering one run, Birdsell focused on his weakness when asked to assess his performance.
“I didn’t have my greatest stuff but was able to just go out there and compete and that was what was working well for me,” Birdsell said.
On a much bigger stage, Birdsell gave a similar response after he surrendered a season-high four runs on 10 hits to No. 2 Texas on March 26.
“They’re a good hitting team,” said Birdsell, who pitched five innings despite the Longhorns’ offensive explosion. “Took a lot out of me today but I went out there and just competed with them.”
Birdsell is no stranger to fighting through adversity. In April of 2021, a torn rotator cuff ended his sophomore campaign after seven starts. The injury dropped him to an 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, where he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 339 overall pick, according to Tech Athletics.
A year later, Birdsell is leading the No. 9 Red Raiders in ERA, strikeouts and is second in innings pitched to fellow weekend starter Andrew Morris, according to Tech Athletics.
Birdsell said he has accepted the injury and embraced the new opportunity it has presented.
“A lot of adversity that’s happened in my life, good and bad, you can’t really take much from it,” Birdsell said. “You’ve just got to understand that the Lord’s doing it for a reason. Unfortunate what happened last year but more than happy to be back here with my team for another year.”
Birdsell has taken a unique path to becoming Tech’s Saturday afternoon starter. After graduating from Willis High School, he was selected in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros, according to Baseball Reference.
Birdsell, then 18 years old, opted to forgo the professional route and instead begin his collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he appeared in nine games for the Aggies, according to Texas A&M Athletics.
After one year in College Station, Birdsell transferred to San Jacinto Junior College, where he refined his pitching mechanics under pitching coach and MLB veteran Woody Williams, according to Tech Athletics.
Now in Lubbock, his third stop in four years, Birdsell has established himself among members of the program as a leader in the Red Raider clubhouse. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said that Birdsell’s preparation and results are something he has come to expect.
“I’m really proud of the way Birdie came back,” Tadlock said in reference to Birdsell’s injury. “He’s a great teammate. It’s a pleasure to watch him go out and compete every game. He’s got elite stuff and he gives you everything he has every day of the week.”
Birdsell’s teammates are also well aware of what he brings to the mound. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung said the consistency and quality of pitching that his teammate displays in each start helps lighten the pressure on the offense.
“It’s actually phenomenal to have him on the mound,” Jung said after Birdsell pitched a six inning shutout while fanning 12 batters in the process against Kansas State on April 9. “We can put up runs, we know that, and we know that when we get on the field we have 96-97 (miles per hour) coming at your face. It’s really nice.”
Appearing on numerous 2022 draft projections, a third selection may be looming for Birdsell this summer. Despite this, Birdsell said he remains focused on this season and team.
“We want to win,” Birdsell said when asked about the culture within the program. “We’re going to grind, we’re gonna compete for each other and try to win a lot of ball games.”
The next opportunity for the Birdsell and the Red Raiders to win another ball game will be Friday, April 22 when Rip Griffin Park hosts Military Appreciation Night.
