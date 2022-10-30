The Big 12 conference signed a six-year extension with ESPN and Fox for media rights. Coming in at $2.28 billion, the deal will begin in 2025.
The new deal is expected to increase in value from $220 million to $380 million, a $160 million overall increase. This will also prompt a $9.7 million dollar increase in media-only revenue for schools in the Big 12, including the expected additions of BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati.
Despite the future losses of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is still expected to see a spike in media revenue.
Within the details of the deal, ESPN is said to own over 60% of all future content. As well, Big 12 schools will give up third tier rights in the contract, which granted the schools privilege to control distribution of certain inventory.
