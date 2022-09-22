It has been over a year since the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 in favor of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The Big 12 was left to crumble, having lost its two biggest brands and most major sources of revenue.
Sept. 10 marked a year since the announcement of the four schools who will join the Big 12 at the start of the 2023-2024 athletic year. The additions of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston leaves the conference with the prospect of success as it enters a new era.
The four aforementioned schools are all nearing their entrances to Power 5 competition after being left out for many years. The Big 12 will undergo its first expansion since 2012 when West Virginia and TCU joined the conference, according to Big 12 Sports.
The prospective members of the conference are already getting accustomed to their future opponents, particularly in football where Houston has faced off against Texas Tech and Kansas.
Tech head football coach Joey McGuire spoke at Big 12 media day in July about the conference expanding and what it means on a nationwide scale.
“We’re excited, I heard and listened to everybody’s press conferences yesterday, and of course heard our new commissioner say we’re open for business,” McGuire said. “I do think the Big 12 will look different. I think we have a great opportunity to make our conference even stronger.”
The addition of Cincinnati specifically brings in a team who made the College Football Playoff in the 2021-2022 football season. Head coach of the Bearcats, Luke Fickell, spoke to The Rich Eisen Show about the impact of being in a new conference.
“Going into a new league, I kinda used the example of the doors we had to kick down to get in and talk to them, they opened them now,” Fickell said. “We still gotta go in and seal the deal and we’ll have a few other bells and whistles to be able to do that with.”
Leading the way for the revamped Big 12 is newly donned commissioner Brett Yormark. Yormark was announced as commissioner on Jun. 29 and officially took over on Aug. 1.
Yormark spoke at a press conference in Houston on Sept. 12 and touched on the idea of further expanding the league.
“For me, my job is to vet out all possibilities and opportunities,” Yormark said. “But do we need to expand? No, on going forward we will have 12 great member institutions that give us a great footprint geographically … Anything we do truly needs to be additive.”
Despite its two biggest entities leaving the conference, the Big 12 is primed for success in the coming seasons. The four new schools entering offer the conference a chance to expand its brand on a national horizon.
