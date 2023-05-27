No. 6 Texas Tech entered Globe Life Field on Saturday with a spot in the Big 12 Championship title game clear in its sights. The Red Raiders left stunned and eliminated from the double-elimination tournament, dropping two straight to No. 2 Oklahoma State in Arlington.
After being drubbed, 8-1, in its first opportunity to advance to "Championship Sunday" — which would've been the program's first championship appearance since 1998 — Tech watched a 5-0 eighth-inning lead turn into a 5-5 tie, then a 6-5 loss on Oklahoma State second baseman Aidan Meola's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Aidan called game.See y'all Sunday!#OurStandard #GoPokes | @aidanmeola1 pic.twitter.com/bEvetC1ufT— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 28, 2023
"Tip your hat to Oklahoma State. They pitched awful well for 18 innings today," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Kind of gut wrenching, obviously, having a five-run lead in the eighth."
The Cowboys kicked off the rally with Zach Ehrhard's leadoff single off Tech reliever Ryan Free, which landed just short of junior Dillon Carter's diving attempt in center field. Beau Sylvester, who pinch hit for All-Big 12 first teamer Roc Riggio after the star second baseman fell ill, followed with a two-run home run that just stayed inside the left field foul pole for Oklahoma State's first two runs of the game.
"I'd like to say Beau Sylvester's homer woke us up. That's a talented freshman who hasn't had a ton of time as of late, but he has one of the best attitudes you've ever seen," OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. "His home run got us going."
Senior right-hander Ethan Coombes relieved Free after the lefty surrendered a single to designated hitter Colin Brueggemann, only for his first and only pitch of the day, and potential double-play ball, to be muffed by freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez and put runners on first and second with no outs.
Tech opted to go to usual closer Brandon Beckel with the tying run at the plate. The junior struck out the first batter he saw but surrendered a single to first baseman David Mendham the following at-bat to load the bases with one out.
A run-scoring wild pitch from Beckel trimmed Tech's lead to two runs, and all-conference first team honoree Carson Benge, who pinch hit for nine-hole hitter Marcus Brown, tied the game at five with a two-run single.
"I think you had a couple plays that it's a matter of what, 10 inches? A foot? Dillon catches a ball, you roll a double play ball when Coombes came in," Tadlock said. "Those are things that make the difference in losing and winning a game sometimes."
"Also we had a couple opportunities to drive runs in. Our guys know that. They know those are things we need to do. At the same time, like I said, they threw the ball awful well, put together a rally there, put some balls in play and made it hard on us," Tadlock added.
The rally set up Meola's walk-off homer off Beckel in the ninth, his fourth long ball of the year, which secured the Cowboys' fourth straight elimination game victory.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders and their flock of supporters were left staring at the Cowboys' celebration at home plate and shifting their focus to the NCAA Tournament, which will announce its field on Sunday.
Tadlock shed light on his message to the team with a "new" season on the horizon.
"If you play the way you played today, your season will be over next week," Tadlock said. "If you're fortunate enough to be in that position, you gotta play better baseball."
Missed opportunity
The eventful final two innings not only squandered Tech's chances at its first Big 12 tournament title game since 1998, but perhaps overshadowed a career start for Tech sophomore Kyle Robinson. Tech's opening day starter, Robinson effectively dueled Oklahoma State righty Janzen Keisel in his first start in over two months, striking out a career-high eight batters and walking one across five scoreless innings.
"Kyle was very efficient, threw the ball really good," Tadlock said. "That was really good to see."
The Red Raiders also watched a five-run fifth inning go to waste; redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazell broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single off Cowboys' reliever Drew Blake, sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash added a second run with an RBI fielder's choice and sophomore catcher Hudson White seemingly put the Red Raiders in front for good with a 421-foot three-run home run, his 11th of the year and second of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.