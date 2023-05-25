Kevin Bazzell had an uncharacteristic start to his Big 12 Tournament debut. After an 0-5 showing in No. 6 Texas Tech's tournament opener, the Red Raiders' third baseman and three-hole hitter was 0-4 entering the ninth inning against No. 7 Oklahoma and was responsible for a second-inning error that scored two runs.
But when it mattered most, the All-Big 12 first teamer put his past woes in the rearview mirror, lining Tech's fourth consecutive two-out single past OU third baseman Wallace Clark in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Red Raiders a 10-9 walk-off win Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
"This game is hard. Some guys are making it look easy, but it's not," Bazzell said after the win. "I was just hanging in there, trying to put good swings on it and swing at good pitches. That's all I'm trying to do. Happy we got that one."
BAZZELL'S THE HERO 👏@KevinBazzell | @ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4DDwHZmO2U— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) May 26, 2023
Down 9-7 and in need of a ninth-inning rally, the Red Raiders tagged usual weekend starter Braxton Douthit for four consecutive two-out singles, three of which scored a run. Freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez cut the deficit to one with his RBI knock, senior left fielder Nolen Hester tied it with his third of the day and Bazzell played hero with his 59th RBI of the year.
"Everybody went out there had a good approach. Pitcher's really good, really good stuff and everybody just kind of got their pitch to hit," Bazzell said. "As it started getting closer, I realized now there's a real shot for for me to come up in this situation."
"But I mean for the other guys that get it to that spot is a really big deal. Hester is the one who should really be up here. He tied the game. I'm just really excited. It was awesome feeling for sure," Bazzell added.
The Sooners had plenty of opportunities to put the game out of reach, holding leads of 5-0, 9-5 and 9-7 at various points in the game. The Red Raiders answered the call each time, nearly erasing the 5-0 hole with a four-run fourth inning, slicing the 9-5 deficit in half with freshman catcher Dylan Maxcey's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and winning the game with a three-run ninth.
"We were never out of it. We have guys that can hit it out of the ballpark, but we also have guys that can go up and have good at-bats, and that is what you need," Maxcey said. "You have to get guys on and put some pressure on the defense. That is how we take our opportunity.”
Maxcey had himself a day at the plate after a sloppy first inning defensively, which saw him allow two pitches from freshman starter Taber Fast to get away from him. The Friendswood native more than made up for his defensive miscues, tallying three extra-base hits, two doubles and a two-run home run, the latter of which made the ninth-inning rally much more feasible.
"It's funny because when you do something like that to hurt the team on the defensive side, the way I've always thought is there's always something you can do to help it on the other side," Maxcey said. "Ultimately, you gotta keep playing the game no matter what happens."
Fast made his first start in over two weeks for the Red Raiders, avoiding disaster in the first inning before settling in to toss 92 pitches in 3.2 innings of work. The southpaw allowed the first four batters to reach base, though only one scored on a bases-loaded walk after Fast stranded three Sooners on base with an inning-ending double play.
The Washington native ended his night with a career-high six walks and six runs, though only three were earned.
"I thought he was very present. I thought he competed. Thought his pitch-to-pitch was pretty good," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "We really never felt like there was a time like 'Hey, we got to go get this guy in the first' even though it looked bad from a standpoint of just ball's going everywhere."
"Taber, he's one of those guys that's a baseball player ... I like him hitting, I like him pitching, I like him playing in the outfield," Tadlock said. "As far as him today on the mound, I thought his presence was really good."
After Fast surrendered a pair of earned runs in the top of the fourth inning, Tech stormed back with a four-spot in the bottom half. The Red Raiders benefitted from two errors from Oklahoma second baseman Jackson Nicklaus, including a dropped pop fly with two outs in the frame that scored the first Tech run of the night.
The miscue opened the floodgates for the Red Raiders, who jumped on Oklahoma starter Braden Carmichael with string of three consecutive RBI base hits, all of which were unearned.
"I think the deal with Jackson is that he's trying extremely hard. When you try in this game, you fail a little bit. He played extremely well today except for those couple errors," Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. "That happens."
A combined 10 pitchers took the mound in the nightcap, including six Red Raiders. Senior Ethan Coombes was the first arm out of the bullpen and relived Fast to record the final out of the fourth inning, while freshman Jacob Rogers surrendered a pair of doubles in the fifth, one of which re-extended Oklahoma's lead to two runs.
Tech ran into trouble in the sixth, when senior Bo Blessie walked the first three batters he saw and scored one on a wild pitch. Junior lefty Ryan Free was summoned to limit the damage, surrendering one run before retiring two straight Sooners to strand a runner on second.
The ball was handed to junior right-hander Josh Sanders to start the seventh inning, and he handled the rest. Sanders retired all three batters he faced, including two strike outs, and earned his third win of the year in the process.
"Sanders was outstanding," Tadlock said. "Without him doing that, we definitely don't have an opportunity to come back and win the game."
On deck
The win gave the Red Raiders' their first 2-0 start to the conference tournament since 1998 and secured an off day following consecutive 7:30 p.m. start times. They will play the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
"These guys like playing ... And if we can't round up a game, I don't know we'll just watch baseball. But regardless, these guys are probably going to be thinking about baseball," Tadlock said of the off day procedures. "We got some things we can work on. We know where a few ballparks are around here, so maybe we can get a game together."
