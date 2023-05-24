On Tuesday, Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said he thought most of his team had a "bad taste in their mouth" after leaving Morgantown on May 14 with a series loss to West Virginia.
The No. 6 Red Raiders needed just two pitchers to get rid of that taste Wednesday evening, as starter Mason Molina and closer Brandon Beckel stifled the No. 3 Mountaineers for the majority of a wire-to-wire 6-2 win at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Molina, in his second start against the Mountaineers in 12 days, limited the Mountaineers to one run in his six innings of work, which scored via a fourth-inning solo home run by West Virginia right fielder Caleb McNeely. The other five innings saw the sophomore lefty weave in-and-out of trouble, stranding runners in five of his six innings, before handing the baton to the right-handed Beckel for the final nine outs.
"I would say this isn't one of my days that I was on with everything, but I'm pretty proud of the way I came back," Molina said. "You just keep going out there with the super competitive mindset of 'I'm going to get you out, you're not going to beat me and you're going to have to earn it'."
Beckel, an All-Big 12 honorable mention, surrendered a sacrifice fly in the seventh but held the Mountaineers to two hits while striking out four, earning his sixth save of the year in the process.
"Kind of same formula we used a couple of weeks ago," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said of the pitching performance. "Mason and Beckel, those guys threw game one out there and threw the ball really well."
The instance Tadlock referred to was a 3-1 game one loss to Kansas on May 12, which saw Molina surrender one run across seven innings and Beckel cough up the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning with just one run of support from the lineup.
The Tech bats showed up this time, jumping in front with a two-run second inning and fortifying the lead with a run in each of the next four innings. Seven of Tech's starters recorded hits in the win, led by Hudson White's fifth three-hit game of the year.
The sophomore catcher kicked off the scoring with an RBI single off West Virginia starter David Hagaman and reached base in all five of his at bats. White has batted 5-7 with seven RBIs in his last two games dating back to his six-RBI day against Kansas in Tech's regular season finale.
"I've just been trying to stay short and just use a whole field," White said after the game.
Senior Nolen Hester followed White with a bases-loaded walk later in the inning and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the fourth, his Big-12 leading 24th of the year.
The homer, which came on the seventh pitch of the at bat and landed in the Tech bullpen in right-center field, moved Kash into a tie for second-place on the program's single-season home run list.
"He's got real power. I mean, we've seen that since day one. When he hits it on the barrel at just the right angle, it tends to go out of the ballpark," Tadlock said. "He's really earned everything he's gotten. He's in the cage all the time and works real hard. When guys prepare the right way, it's awful cool to watch them get some results from it."
"But it's power. You can't hit 23, 24 home runs without power. He's definitely got some raw power in him," Tadlock added.
Hester drove in a run in the fifth inning before junior second baseman Austin Green joined Kash with a solo home run of his own, capping the Red Raiders' scoring with a missile into the right field bleachers, his 10th long ball of the year.
On deck
Tech joined No. 8 Kansas and No. 7 Oklahoma in becoming the third lower seed to move into the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The Red Raiders and Sooners will meet at Globe Life Field at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It'll be their fourth meeting of the year, as Tech took two of three from OU in Norman April 14-16.
"We got a lot of respect for OU and have a lot of respect for an eight-team, double-elimination tournament. Obviously, if you just look at the bracket you go 'Hey, it's sure a lot easier to win it if you win tomorrow then if you don't'," Tadlock said. "We're gonna take care of each day and try to put yourself in position play in the third game undefeated."
The winner of the day two finale will earn a rest day on Friday before playing in the tournament quarterfinals Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
