The Big 12 has announced on its Twitter new additions to the conference starting next summer.
The University of Houston, University of Central Florida and Cincinnati will join the other 10 schools. Brigham Young University has already announced its plans to join during the 2023-2024 year.
The Big 12 is currently in search of its new Big 12 commissioner after Bob Bowlsby announced his retirement back in April.
Texas and the University of Oklahoma are still under contract to compete until its expiration in 2024-2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.