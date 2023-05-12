The last time Texas Tech faced a conference foe in a weekend series — a series loss to Kansas State in Manhattan two weekends ago — both losses featured late-inning bullpen blunders. Brandon Beckel changed the script in the Red Raiders' series opener against No. 12 West Virginia, keeping the Mountaineers off the board for the final four frames in Tech's 5-2 win Friday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The four innings pitched was Beckel's longest outing of his career, surpassing the three scoreless frames he threw April 11 against Stanford. The junior right-hander struck out a career-high seven against the Mountaineers, including a caught-looking punch-out to end the game and earn the San Antonio native his team-high fifth save of the year.
#TexasTech reliever Brandon Beckel in game one versus No. 12 West Virginia: - 4.0 IP (career-high)- 7 K (career-high)- 2 BB- 2 H- 0 ER- Save (5)His ERA is down to 1.41 after the performance.— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 12, 2023
Beckel followed fellow right-hander Ethan Coombes and lefty starter Mason Molina on Tech's pitching line, as the trio held the Mountaineers off the board for the final seven innings. Molina surrendered a pair of runs in the second inning before settling in to toss a scoreless third and fourth, but was pulled in the fifth with runners on first and second with two outs.
Coombes was called from the bullpen to record the final out, surrendering an infield single to load the bases before striking out West Virginia catcher Dayne Leonard, his second and final batter of the day, to leave them juiced. The out maintained a slim 3-2 Red Raider lead and earned Coombes his third win (3-0) of the year before handing the baton to Beckel for the final 12 outs.
West Virginia took the lead in the second inning following back-to-back two-out doubles off Molina, including a two-run knock off the bat of third baseman Ellis Garcia. That was it for the Big-12 leading Mountaineers, who recorded just four hits for the remaining seven innings while the Red Raiders relied on three big hits to pace their offense.
Senior left fielder Nolen Hester got them on the board with a two-out RBI double off Mountaineers starter Ben Hampton in the top of the third inning, while redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the fourth.
Hester's hit extended his hitting streak to 12 games, which now stands as the Red Raiders' longest active streak after Zac Vooletich went 0-5 in the series opener, while Bazzell's long ball was his second in the last three games and his sixth of the year.
Senior designated hitter Ty Coleman drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout later in the inning, before junior second baseman Austin Green gave the Red Raiders some much-needed cushion with a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning.
Tech will go for the series clinch Saturday at 3 p.m. with sophomore right-hander Trendan Parish on the bump.
