In Texas Tech’s first ever matchup against Ball State, junior forward Ashleigh Williams scored her second career hat-trick elevating the Red Raiders to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
Tech dominated their stat sheets tonight putting up seven assists throughout the game bringing the season total to fifteen, beating their total overall from last season in just three matches.
Early on in the matchup, the Red Raiders showed immediate aggression finding their way into the box led by sophomore defender Macy Blackburn who put up two corners to no avail as they sailed over her teammates along with a shot on goal in the 10th minute that flew over the top bar.
Sophomore defender Acadia Murphy for the Cardinals kept her team alive amidst the Red Raiders' pressure clearing the ball time and again, not allowing the Red Raider crosses to amount to a score.
In the 20th minute, Williams scored a high-velocity shot that earned the Red Raiders their first lead of the game after a cross from defender Kylie Bahr found her in the middle of the box.
In the 36th minute on an unassisted run, Delaney Caldwell of Ball State evened the score 1-1 off a weak-footed shot that silenced the stadium. Her first goal for the season.
Tech struggled with communication to close out the first half as graduate forward Olivia Draguicevich and sophomore defender Molly Skurcenski failed to align on a pass and ended up both going for the ball leading to a possession and momentum swing for Ball State. Ball State went on to draw a foul and earn a free kick in the closing minutes.
What could have been two opportunities for a 44th-minute goal for Tech ended in errant shots on goal by freshman midfielder Kate Leibel and freshman forward Storie Sexton following precise crosses from teammates.
Heading into half it was clear that both the late half goal from Ball State and the continued dominance of goalkeeper Bethany Moser was weighing on Tech’s morale. Coach Stone commented on how the morale changed going into and coming out of the locker room at half.
“Walking in it (the locker room) was more like, ‘What the heck is wrong right?,’ ‘What’s wrong with us?,’ ‘Like why are we in this kind of stupor?’” Stone said in regards to the end of the half.
Although once in the locker room, Sone said, “the attitude was encouragement in the locker room. Get after it. You’re a better team than this, you can play faster, and when you do, they can’t keep up with you. And then Blair Quinn had some good last minute words before the team went out there that kind of fired them up. You could tell we had an edge about us.”
Tech hit the ground running to start the second half behind a second Williams goal in the 51st minute assisted by Blackburn and Gisselle Kozarski to put the Red Raiders up 2-1. The run, set up by a strong defensive play, led to a precise pass from Blackburn and a perfectly executed spin move from Williams.
In the 57th minute, Williams capped off a historic night by completing her hat-trick backed by a Blackburn assist, Blackburn’s second of the night, to put Tech in the driver's seat 3-1.
In a rapid-fire sequence of goals graduate forward Alex Kerr scored Tech their fourth goal of the match just five minutes later, assisted once again by Blackburn to give the Red Raiders a 4-1 lead. Blackburn ended her night with three assists.
“Her (Blackburn’s) final pass and her ability to beat people and set people up to score is amongst the best in the country.” Said Coach Stone when asked about Blackburn’s contribution to the team. “We’re a better team with Macy (Blackburn), that’s obvious, but to know why is because her passing is just spectacular.”
After a flurry of excitement, the game quieted down as both teams played keep away and saw a handful of shots on goal that all went wide. A late yellow card in the 89th minute on Ball State forward Emily Roper would end the match for the Cardinals.
Texas Tech improved to a 2-0-1 record on the season heading into the second half of their
Tech soccer continues its 5-match homestand, 7 pm on Aug.27 at John Walker Soccer Complex against Utah State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.