Freshman Antione Andrews, along with Oklahoma State’s Fouad Messauodi, was awarded Big 12 Male Athlete of the Week.
Previously held by Omo Osaghae, Andrews broke the Texas Tech program record in the men’s 60 meter hurdle with a time of 7.59 at the Jarvis Scott Open. Andrews’ time currently places third overall in the country.
Andrews is the fourth Red Raider this season to receive a Big 12 Athlete of the Week award, joining Courtney Lindsey, Rosemary Chukwuma and Zach Bradford.
Coming in from the Bahamas and enrolling in January, the competition was Andrews’ third ever as a Red Raider.
“He’s the world under-20 champion at 39 inches so it’s really been his first indoctrination at running in the high hurdles,” head track coach Wes Kittley said. “He’s had about four races now so it’s pretty impressive.”
