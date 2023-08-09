Reigning All-Big 12 First Team member and Texas Tech Soccer captain Hannah Anderson has been named to the Big 12 all-conference preseason team.
The graduate student defender is one of 11 players to receive the honor, which is voted on by coaches in the conference, with the exception that they cannot vote for their own players.
Anderson was one of eight Red Raiders to start all 19 games a season ago, with the majority of her minutes coming from the center back position.
Anderson was also named to the United Soccer Coaches Defenders to Watch List on Tuesday.
Tech is one of six schools in the conference to have a player named to the team. BYU and TCU have the most members with three each.
The Red Raiders will have a scrimmage 3 p.m. on Friday when they travel to Colorado to take on the University of Denver. Their first exhibition will be against the University of New Mexico 7 p.m. August 17 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
